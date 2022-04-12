PlayStation VR2 Internally Delayed to 2023, According to Analyst

Sony’s next-gen console VR headset, PlayStation VR2 will launch in 2023 and will utilize AMOLED screens, according to analyst and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO, Ross Young.

The news comes from a tweet promoting the report on Young’s website which claims VR display shipments will rise more than 50 percent to 15 million in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony.” While a release date for the VR headset was never confirmed by Sony itself, it was speculated that it would be hitting shelves later this year as the report implies it was Sony’s intention but has faced an internal delay to the following year.

The report adds AMOLED panel screens will make their return with the launch of the PlayStation VR2. The panels will offer a more “high contrast display” than most of today’s VR headsets which currently use LCD panels which the reports speculate might change in the future with other display technologies appearing soon. PlayStation VR2’s AMOLED panel screens are expected to feature “a pixel density well above 800 PPI, which is a record high for mass-produced AMOLED” and “no visible screen door effect.”

VR display shipments to rise >50% to >15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoM — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard from the PlayStation VR2 this year as Sony released the device’s specs back in January at CES 2022 which it officially announced back in early 2021. The next-gen VR headset hardware is set to offer an OLED display with a 2000×2040 resolution per eye, 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view visuals with foveated rendering and frame rates of 90/120hz. We also got a little taste of the game’s software from Sony’s first-party studios which include Horizon Call of the Mountain, a title being developed in tandem by Guerilla and one of PlayStation’s recently acquired developers, Firesprite.

Following the event, we got more of a look at the device and its Sense controllers. There hasn’t been an official mention of when PlayStation VR2 is launching or if PS4 PSVR titles will be backwards compatible with PlayStation VR2.