Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for March 29th & April Spotlight Hours

Pokémon GO developer, Niantic, has revealed that Paras is the final Pokémon for March’s weekly Spotlight Hour event. Trainers will be able to run into Paras more frequently than normal in the wild.

The more chances for players to run into Paras in the wild, the more likely players will run into a Shiny Paras which, compared to the default paras, has a more red-orange colour to it. In addition, during the spotlight event taking place later today (March 29th) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, Pokémon GO players will receive two times the normal number of Pokémon Candy when catching Pokémon. Paras is a bug and grass type introduced in the first generation games of 151 Pokémon. Players can evolve Paras into Parasect using 50 Paras Candy.

Source: SuperParent

Back in January 2020, before the pandemic, Niantic announced that it would be testing new types of events and a month later it conceived the Pokémon Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour. Since then, the mobile developer has tested the event multiple times and has received all sorts of feedback from players in the Pokémon GO community. This led to Niantic deciding that instead of having two separate events, they would combine both into one that would be simply known as Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour.

Now the event continues in 2022, specifically happening later today, assuming Niantic doesn’t decide to cancel the event due to complications on their end. In the past, if that were to happen, the developer has scheduled additional new Spotlight Hour events on the following Friday to make it up to Pokémon GO players.

As for the future, the Pokémon featured in the upcoming Spotlight Hour events for April are listed below.