Pokémon Legends: Arceus Shows off 13-Minute Gameplay Video

The Pokémon Company has released a 13-minute video that gives Pokémon fans a deeper look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus‘ game mechanics before it launches later this month.

The extended look at the upcoming Pokémon game shows off how players will actually catch Pokémon in the game. While some wild Pokémon can be caught by just throwing a Pokéball, it’s not the same case for Pokémon that are more on the aggressive side. This might sound familiar to series veterans, but in order to capture those types of Pokémon, you have to damage them first before catching them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The video also emphasizes the Pokémon Legends: Arceus‘ plot once again which takes place in a bygone era way before the modern Pokémon games that seems inspired by 19th century Japan. The region the game is set in the Hisui region, an unfamiliar name it is but the region would later become the Sinnoh Region.

Unlike other Pokémon games, players won’t have the challenge of facing gym leaders and the Elite Four. Instead, the focus of the game is discovery which challenges players to complete the Hisui Region’s first Pokédex. As teased in the game’s title, the ‘god’ Pokémon, Arceus will play a major part in the player’s objective of the game but not many details are known on what that looks like.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was first announced alongside Nintendo DS remakes of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl almost a year ago at a Pokémon Presents presentation. The game is being developed by Game Freak and features an open area that feels inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings a blend of action and exploration with Pokémon’s RPG roots in the series’ most unique take on the series so far.

The game definitely feels like an expansion on the game design ideas showcased in the 3D Pokémon games on the Nintendo Gamecube – Pokémon: Collesium and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness. As a tradition in mainline Pokémon entries, players will be able to choose from three starter Pokémon – Rowlet (Pokémon Sun/Moon), Cyndaquil (Pokémon Gold/Silver) and Oshawott (Pokémon Black/White). The starters are brought together from previously explored regions by the game’s professor.

Players will be able to catch’em all in Pokémon Legends: Arceus when it launches on the Nintendo Switch later this month on January 28th.