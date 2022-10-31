PROJECT ZERO: Mask of The Lunar Eclipse Coming To Terrify You March 2023

Koei Tecmo has set a definitive release date for the upcoming remake of Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, and fans are gearing up.

Today, Koei Tecmo unveiled a brand-new overview trailer for Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse that showcases the game’s recently upgraded graphics and gameplay as well as the official Switch release date. On March 9, 2023, all fans will be able to purchase the game, which will be offered with a digital deluxe edition that includes a Rogestu Isle Dinner Party Costume set and a digital art book.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Project Zero is the title of a horror video game series developed by Nintendo and Koei Tecmo, also known as Zero in Japan and Fatal Frame in North America. There are five chapters in the series, the fourth of which, Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, was only made accessible in Japan in 2008 for the Wii. The game will also be available in the West on all platforms, with a number of visual upgrades and gameplay changes that will bring a whole new audience to the game.

Regarding the gameplay itself, Koei Tecmo has this to say:

“PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a frightening mystery that takes place on a remote island in southern Japan. A decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at an island festival, their memories of the events that transpired during their disappearance remain fuzzy. But when two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the island — a haunted place possessed by ghosts and spirits — to solve the mystery of their friends’ death, while also unlocking the secrets to the memories they left behind.”

Those who preorder the game by the release date will also receive a variety of costumes, including the Ruka Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (white/red), the Misaki Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/red), the Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/blue), and the Ruka Misaki, and Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat.”

Even if the game’s release is strictly digital, fans of the series are looking forward to how Tecmo advances the future of this already successful and scary game and horror enthusiasts should look out, because this is something you definitely don’t want to miss.