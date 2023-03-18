PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Celebrates 6th Anniversary

The battle-royale juggernaut, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, is celebrating its 6th anniversary since its release with several themed activities to commemorate the occasion.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is celebrating its 6th anniversary this month, honouring the original release date of March 23rd, 2017. To get players who have stuck around through this entire journey engaged, developer PUBG Studios is hosting a new Dev Talk, a fun collaboration with artist Triston Eaton, special in-game item drops, new background music, and more.

Dev Talk: A New 6eginning

On March 18th at 3 PM EDT, developers at PUBG Studios are hosting a live-streamed Dev Talk that will highlight the 2023 roadmap for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. As part of the live stream, viewers can look forward to seeing a new map, Arcade improvements, playlist changes that let Ranked fans in on the e-sports experience, and more.

Those interested can tune in at the official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Collaboration: Tristan Eaton

The in-game collaboration with celebrated toy designer and street art muralist Tristan Eaton, who is best known for his work with Burger King, the Obama campaign, and the Super Bowl, is now live in-game on PC and will go live on consoles next week. Eaton’s art is featured in various parts of the game, including the loading screen, as well as map locations in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and more.

Special Drops

Several special drops are being added to PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS that will not only grant exclusive 6th Anniversary skins but also Hideout and Workshop rewards.

Check out the Special Drops – March 2023 (6th Year Edition) announcement for all the details.

Event: 6th Birthday! Message to PUBG

A 6th Anniversary Message Event will be available through March 23rd, during which players can ask questions, wish the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS team a happy 6th anniversary, or just say hey. For those who submit messages, one hundred random winners will be selected to receive physical 6th anniversary-themed items, including metal posters, postcards, and stickers.

Head to their website for all the details on how to share your message and enter for the chance to win.

Background Music: 6th Anniversary

Finally, the new background music—PUBG 6th Anniversary (6years & 6eyond)—is available in-game on PC and will be available next week on consoles. It’s also available to stream across many platforms, including Spotify and YouTube.