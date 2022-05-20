PUBG Mobile Receives Big Neon Genesis Evangelion Crossover, Console & PC Gets 17.2 Update

PUBG has been going strong since it released back in 2017, and with a new crossover with Neon Genesis Evangelion for mobile plus a brand new update 17.2 live for consoles and PC, PUBG shows no signs of slowing.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or better known as PUBG: Battlegrounds with its port, PUBG: Mobile has announced that a huge crossover with legendary anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion, went live on May 14th. PUBG Mobile developer and Tencent subsidiary Lightspeed said “[P]layers will be able to grab a number of new exclusive Evangelion collaboration items, from the iconic character plugsuits to themed armour and parachutes to backpacks,” regarding the event.

The mobile title is no stranger to crossovers with other licenses as they’ve had multiple with League of Legends, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Since yesterday, a new game mode called “Core Circle,” was unleashed on the mobile platform in honour of the crossover event. The game mode bleeds Neon Genesis Evangelion, and has the player help an Eva Unit-01 in pursuit of destroying an antagonistic Angel ripped straight from the anime. The huge event will run until June 19th.

Announcements for PUBG didn’t stop there, as the PC and console variants pulled back the curtain on the huge 17.2 patch, which fixed some issues, implemented more weapon balancing, but more importantly added a new game mode that should keep fans busy for the foreseeable future.

The 1v1 Arena in Training Mode is now available, to welcome all types of combat practice in a suspenseful 1v1 setting. Players can go through 1v1 rounds with an opposing player or spectate intense battles and finally claim who is the best in the squad, in this latest update for the massive shooter. A new map teleportation feature has also been added, as a quality of life improvement for Battleground enthusiasts.

PUBG continues its strong showing for 2022, and builds on the titles with necessary updates and crossovers to keep fan interest. For more news, fans can flock over to the PUBG official Twitter account to stay up to date.