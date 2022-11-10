Alleged Razer Blade 18 Leaks Surge Complete With Specifications

A torrential flood of Razer Blade 18 leaks have stormed the internet, coming from a Geekbench 5 score browser posting that reveals specs.

Leaks come in all shapes and sizes, and the alleged latest laptop coming from Razer, the Razer Blade 18 may have just shown the glare off its edge from a Geekbench 5 posting created late last evening. One of the key takeaways to be had here from the revealed specs, is that this blade has some power under the hood with premium components.

There are some advanced response times listed for load-heavy tasks, and the posting even reveals the alleged organs contained within the yet-to-leak presentation. Although there are no images of the latest Razer Blade 18, the power within is seemingly potent.

Key Specifications of the Razer Blade 18

Comes equipped with Windows 11 Home, the fastest OS from Microsoft to date.

Latest Laptop CPU, the Intel Core i9-13900HX is listed here, containing upwards of 24 cores,.

The display will assumingly be 18″ from the Razer Blade 18 name.

No GPU mentioning just yet, but a base clock speed of 1.8 GHz and an overclock of 5.4 GHz is nothing to scoff at.

If current pricing of the Razer Blade laptops are already at the premium scale, the pricing of this new Razer Blade 18 will possibly set users back a pretty penny, but judging from the Geekbench 5 listing a premium price will pay for the sharpest blade on the rack.

It’s worth mentioning there are no official announcements regarding the Razer Blade 18 laptop, so all information listed should be taken with a grain of salt. Interested consumers can slide over to the official Razer website for upcoming announcements regarding future tech from the company.