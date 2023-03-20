Netflix’s Rebel Moon, Director Zack Snyder Reveals An Accompanying RPG

The director of the upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder recently revealed that an RPG will be made alongside the movie.

If you have been hyped to see the upcoming space epic Rebel Moon on Netflix, more news was revealed in the latest episode of The Nerd Queens podcast. On yesterday’s episode (Sunday, March 19, 2023), Zack Snyder appeared on the show, along with representatives from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (ASFP). Within their conversations, Snyder revealed that an accompanying RPG will be coming out on December 22 for Netflix Games—taking place in the Rebel Moon world.

“The one thing that I’m having a really good time with – and I don’t really know if I’m supposed to talk about it – is this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane, and so immersive and so intense and so huge,” Snyder revealed on the potential Rebel Moon RPG. He quickly said, “I don’t want to do a casual…” and before interrupting himself, Snyder added: “There’s more coming, but all I’ll say is that it was pitched to me – because I’ve always wanted to do an RPG – like, ‘well, we could do it at this scale, or we could do it at ridiculous scale’.

“And I was like, ridiculous scale is clearly the scale that we should be doing it. And they were like: ‘Well, it’s going to take so much time, we’ve got to do all these brain dumps, you’ve got to tell us everything in the universe, what’s happening, the science.’ And I was like: ‘It’s fine, I’m happy to do it, let’s go all the way’.” Snyder also included that the game would offer “a completely realized universe, and it’s really going to be fun”, before saying “anyway, I’m not supposed to talk about it” and changed the subject.

Rebel Moon will be directed by Snyder and will star Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, Kingsmen: The Secret Service), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Ed Skrein (Game of Thrones), and will be shown exclusively on Netflix. The film is also scheduled to release on December 22, 2023, exclusively on Netflix, but also with a limited theatrical release. It will probably be a similar situation that Netflix did with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Here is the synopsis so far:

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.”

Netflix has been slowly building its gaming section on the mobile platform. In January, they released their 50th mobile title, which was a port of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The platform started with many of its own properties to make games off of, such as Stranger Things and Narcos. But the gaming section has been getting more properties and other games ported, like Oxenfree and Tomb Raider Reloaded. The Rebel Moon RPG could be joining the platform or as a standalone game.