Netflix Games Partners With Ubisoft & Super Evil Megacorp

Netflix Games is ramping up its partnerships, with Ubisoft bringing exclusive Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed titles, a Super Evil Megacorp multiplayer release, and more!

Netflix Games officially launched its gaming partnership initiative in November of 2021 with the idea of allowing Netflix subscribers to download mobile titles for free along with their normal subscription. Since then, 55 games have been added for users with about 40 more slated for later this year, as well as 70 currently in development.

And those are just Netflix Games’ partnerships—they are also developing 16 in-house releases via studios like Night School Studio (Oxenfree, Afterparty) and Boss Fight Entertainment (Dungeon Boss). With a broad portfolio of games on the slate, Netflix Games is attempting to offer “must-play games to the millions of members around the world.”

Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game

One of Netflix Games’ top priorities at the moment is to pair up their top shows with accompanying game releases. One such example of this is Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, which was released alongside the newest season of the show. With this title’s success, Netflix Games has partnered with Nanobit again to release another new Too Hot to Handle game later this year.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace & Assassin’s Creed

Following the release of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home in January, Ubisoft is continuing its partnership with Netflix Games to bring an exclusive Mighty Quest title—Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace to Netflix’s offerings on April 18th, 2023. A rogue-lite game set in the wacky universe, this title features “an improved formula, deepened narrative, and upgraded frantic action gameplay.”

Additionally, while it was announced that a brand-new, exclusive Assassin’s Creed title was also on the way, the development team stated it was too soon to divulge details, but the mobile release is something fans can look forward to regardless of what ends up being the genre or setting.

Monument Valley

Next year, ustwo Games’ Monument Valley franchise is coming to Netflix Games, starting with the first two releases, with more to come in the future. The development team also discussed how great it was working with Netflix with the number of resources on hand for these indie titles.

For example, in the upcoming Desta: The Memories Between, they explained how being able to use Netflix’s localization experts made it a breeze to get it in front of players from across the globe—regardless of the complexity of pronoun work that can be found across differing languages.

Super Evil Megacorp

Catalyst Black

And while it’s still very early in development, Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black) is working with Netflix Games on an exclusive game based on an upcoming, yet-to-be-announced Netflix release. Known for their AAA, award-winning mobile titles, Super Evil Megacorp puts a focus on innovative and incredible combat via their in-house engine—Evil Engine. Noted as a “big bet for us,” Super Evil Megacorp couldn’t divulge much, but were super excited to apply their brand of multiplayer shooters to an upcoming Netflix IP.

Rounding out the announcements, Netflix Games stated they will continue to work with mobile titles for the time being, but would like to delve into getting “games playable on every Netflix device that you have.” With a cloud-streaming tech already announced, the Netflix Games subscription is early on in what appears to be a long-term plan with several goals for the future.

Focusing on three pillars—recognizable games like TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, titles that offer daily play like Solitaire, and Netflix properties like Stranger Things, Netflix Games plans to continue their push into games publishing after being “super happy with the progress so far.”

For games you can play now or in the very near future, check out these titles new to Netflix in March:

Highwater – Available Now

Amid a great climate catastrophe, the flooded region of Hightower has become a kind of safe zone between the two dry regions: the nearly entirely ravaged land of the War Zone and the fortified city of Alphaville, where the obscenely wealthy live behind giant walls. Can you make it onto the rocket in this atmospheric, story-driven adventure? Available exclusively on Netflix.

Terra Nil – March 28th

In this tranquil, reverse city-builder, you’ll transform a lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Plant sprawling forests, purify the soil, and clean polluted oceans to turn a ravaged environment into an ecological paradise. Available exclusively for mobile on Netflix.