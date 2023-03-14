Sweet Tooth Returning To Netflix For Season Two Next Month

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning original series Sweet Tooth—featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Executive Producer—released new first-look photos for the upcoming second season on Netflix.
Netflix released new details on their award-winning show, Sweet Tooth, with some photos showing a little bit of what fans should expect while also nailing down a date for said fans to get excited for the release—April 27th, 2023.
Starring Christian Convery (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Gus—the main protagonist—as well as Neil Sandilands (The Flash) and Nonso Anozie (Zoo, Game of Thrones), Sweet Tooth is the story of a boy who is half-human and half-deer who survives in a post-apocalyptic world with other hybrids.
When the Season One finale was released, things started going downhill for Gus when General Abbot caught him and captured him at the Preserve with the other hybrid children. However, soon after, Sweet-Tooth’s ability to talk surprises Dr. Singh and makes him question his intentions of experimenting on the kids.
In Season Two, Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble. While all of the adventure coming soon will certainly offer many hardships for the young group of hybrids, Gus seems like he has a chance to change things for the Sweet Tooth good guys.
The full description of the upcoming second season of Sweet Tooth from the team at Netflix includes the following:
As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).
To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light.
As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.Netflix