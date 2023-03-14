Sweet Tooth Returning To Netflix For Season Two Next Month

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning original series Sweet Tooth—featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Executive Producer—released new first-look photos for the upcoming second season on Netflix.

Netflix released new details on their award-winning show, Sweet Tooth, with some photos showing a little bit of what fans should expect while also nailing down a date for said fans to get excited for the release—April 27th, 2023.

Starring Christian Convery (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Gus—the main protagonist—as well as Neil Sandilands (The Flash) and Nonso Anozie (Zoo, Game of Thrones), Sweet Tooth is the story of a boy who is half-human and half-deer who survives in a post-apocalyptic world with other hybrids.

When the Season One finale was released, things started going downhill for Gus when General Abbot caught him and captured him at the Preserve with the other hybrid children. However, soon after, Sweet-Tooth’s ability to talk surprises Dr. Singh and makes him question his intentions of experimenting on the kids.

In Season Two, Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble. While all of the adventure coming soon will certainly offer many hardships for the young group of hybrids, Gus seems like he has a chance to change things for the Sweet Tooth good guys.

The full description of the upcoming second season of Sweet Tooth from the team at Netflix includes the following: