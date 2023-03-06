News

In Exciting Move, Redfall to Feature Crossplay Across All Platforms

Get Ready to Team Up
| March 6, 2023
redfall crossplay confirmed by developer 23030603

Arkane Studios has officially announced that Redfall will allow cross-platform play across all platforms.

During a recent Q&A session with the development team at Arkane Studios, it was confirmed that Redfall will feature cross-platform play across all platforms the game will be released on, including Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. This also means that players enjoying the game on Game Pass will still be able to play with their friends on Steam.

“You can definitely play with your friends on Steam,” an Arkane spokesperson explained in the Q&A. “You join your friends wherever they are.”

Redfall, an upcoming cooperative first-person shooter that challenges players to take on lethal vampires, is designed primarily for online co-op play, although it can also be played solo. With the recent confirmation that the game will support cross-platform play, gamers will have the opportunity to team up effortlessly with friends and engage in vampire-slaying adventures, regardless of which gaming platform they use.

Redfall Crossplay Confirmed By Developer 23030603

It has also been confirmed that while Redfall will include a single-player mode, players will need a constant internet connection and a Bethesda.net account to enjoy the game. So for people excited about the game but lacking an Internet connection, you may be out of luck, at least when the game launches, unless Microsoft changes direction before release.

Redfall is set to release May 2, 2023, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S as well as PC.

File Under: Arkane, Bethesda, Redfall
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

creating core memories with our kids 23030203 1

Creating Important Core Memories With Our Kids

With our childhoods making a comeback, I took a deeper look at the core memories that will stick with our…
pronty nintendo switch review 23030203 5

Pronty (Nintendo Switch) Review

The 2021 underwater Metroid-like Pronty finds its way onto Nintendo Switch, but is it worth diving into?
dead cells return to castlevania pc review 23030603 7

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania (PC) Review

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is a fun and challenging action-platformer that will stimulate the part of the older gamers’…
gary and his demons is one hell of a workplace comedy 23022802

Gary and His Demons Is One Hell Of A Workplace Comedy

With Gary and His Demons finally getting a second season on Prime Video, CGMagazine took time to talk to creators…
best gpu 2023 23022702 1

Best GPU 2023

From the new NVIDIA RTX 40 series to the new offerings from AMD, 2023 is starting strong with some amazing…