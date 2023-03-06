In Exciting Move, Redfall to Feature Crossplay Across All Platforms

Arkane Studios has officially announced that Redfall will allow cross-platform play across all platforms.

During a recent Q&A session with the development team at Arkane Studios, it was confirmed that Redfall will feature cross-platform play across all platforms the game will be released on, including Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. This also means that players enjoying the game on Game Pass will still be able to play with their friends on Steam.

“You can definitely play with your friends on Steam,” an Arkane spokesperson explained in the Q&A. “You join your friends wherever they are.”

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

🗣️ Question credit: QuietGamer90

Redfall, an upcoming cooperative first-person shooter that challenges players to take on lethal vampires, is designed primarily for online co-op play, although it can also be played solo. With the recent confirmation that the game will support cross-platform play, gamers will have the opportunity to team up effortlessly with friends and engage in vampire-slaying adventures, regardless of which gaming platform they use.

It has also been confirmed that while Redfall will include a single-player mode, players will need a constant internet connection and a Bethesda.net account to enjoy the game. So for people excited about the game but lacking an Internet connection, you may be out of luck, at least when the game launches, unless Microsoft changes direction before release.

Redfall is set to release May 2, 2023, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S as well as PC.