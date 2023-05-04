News

Tears of the Kingdom Leaker Put On Blast By Ex Nintendo Boss, Reggie

Release The Regginator
| May 4, 2023
reggiee

Tears of the Kingdom leaks have been appearing on Twitter, prompting Reggie to respond in a very particular way.

Former Nintendo of America Boss Reggie Fils-Amie puts fear in the heart of one The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pirate with one tweet. “I don’t know what you want. I have a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, and skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.”

Twitter User Iamhumanandiamgamer Shares Image Of Their Nintendo Switch With The Unreleased Tears Of The Kingdom Icon.

Nintendo’s newest game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is releasing next Friday, but some Twitter users have been bragging about supposedly getting their hands on the game ahead of time. Some users, like ‘imhumanandimagamer’, even posted the possibly fake Zelda icon on their Switch homepage, accompanied by a simple ‘lol.’ This Twitter user was at the receiving end of Reggie’s wrath, deleting their account after getting called out by the man. 

The replies under Reggie’s quote tweet have people going crazy for his tweet. Most replies are from Twitter users comparing Reggie to Liam Neeson in Taken and telling Reggie to ‘get ’em’. But some users are actually trying to egg Reggie on and incur his Reggierath, posting their own, possibly fake, screenshots of the soon-to-release game.

Nintendo has always taken a strong stance against piracy, emulation, and modding. In April, Nintendo won a dispute with a shareholding website operator, Dstorage, that failed to remove pirated Nintendo content from their website.

Gary Bowser is another notorious case of Nintendo coming down hard on the illegal use of their content. Bowser was sentenced to 40 months in jail and will have to pay back over $10 million in damages until he passes. The company even has a whole program, the Nintendo Anti-Piracy Programme, to combat content piracy. 

Tears Of The Kingdom Leaker Put On Blast By Ex Nintendo Boss Reggie 23050405

While none of the allegedly illegally acquired copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have been confirmed to be pirated, Twitter users poking the Reggiebear should be more worried about Nintendo’s legal teams. Maybe Reggie’s Liam Neeson-style threat was enough to scare them from posting their activities online; we’ll have to wait and see. 

File Under: Nintendo, Reggie Fils-Amie, the legend of zelda
