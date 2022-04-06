Remedy Entertainment Remaking Max Payne 1&2 In Agreement With Rockstar Games

Today Remedy Entertainment announced on Twitter they have entered an agreement with Rockstar Games to remake Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

Under the development agreement signed today, Remedy will develop the games as a single title for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X and S using its Northlight game engine. The development will be funded by Rockstar Games, the size will be similar to a typical Remedy AAA game. The project is in the concept development stage.

“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games in a press release. “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions,” he said.

Remedy Entertainment is the developer of Max Payne and the agreement dates back to the original release of Max Payne 1&2. The two games left, “an indelible mark in popular culture, lauded for their neo-noir atmosphere, groundbreaking storytelling, and ‘bullet-time’ gunplay,” said the developer in the statement.

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” said Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala. Remedy’s development has also been recovered after Rockstar invested in it. The publisher also provided support for distributing and publishing the game.

Based in Finland, Remedy Entertainment was founded in 1995 and currently employs over 320 employees from 32 different countries. Rockstar is based in New York City, they publish the Grand Theft Auto games. The Max Payne series has sold over 7.5 million units, the highest-selling entry being Max Payne 3 which sold 4.5 million copies. Its developer is also known for Control and Alan Wake, both of which received generally favourable reviews on Metacritic.