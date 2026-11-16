Rumours were flying last week as a list of potential contenders to play James Bond was presented to the public. Today, however, it would seem one unlikely actor has been selected.

According to Variety, Robert Pattinson, star of such critically acclaimed films as The Lighthouse, The Batman and, most recently, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, has been selected to portray the iconic secret agent in the next James Bond film being directed by Denis Villeneuve. Pattinson will take up the mantle from other legendary actors such as Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and, most recently, Daniel Craig.

In a statement, Pattinson said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.” He continued, “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Villeneuve echoed this sentiment, saying, “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.” He added, “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

The new film, listed on Pattinson’s IMDb as Bond 26, is currently in pre-production, with no details on its potential release date or plot. However, Amazon seems to be leveraging both the actor’s incredible star power in his post-Twilight career renaissance and the strength of the James Bond IP, following the critical and commercial success of 007 First Light.