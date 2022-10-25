RØDE X Launches Today: RØDE’s New Streaming and Gaming Division

RØDE has spent the last three years perfecting their newest division called RØDE X, putting streamers and gamers at the forefront of their newest audio experience.

Not only is this RØDE’s first line dedicated to gaming content creators, but it is also the company’s first sub-brand, with which they hope to evolve the company. Launching RØDE X will be three new products, “UNIFY, a virtual mixing solution custom-designed for streaming and gaming, and two new professional USB microphones – the XDM-100 dynamic USB microphone and XCM-50 condenser USB microphone.”

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of RØDE X. For more than three decades, RØDE has been the go-to audio brand for the world’s creators. We have made it our mission to provide professional audio solutions to musicians, filmmakers, podcasters and broadcasters. Listening to and learning from creators is what we do and has led to the development of groundbreaking products like the VideoMic, RØDECaster Pro and Wireless GO. Now we’re doing the same for streamers and gamers. The launch of RØDE X marks an exciting new era for RØDE. In addition to these two incredible microphones and UNIFY, we have a suite of groundbreaking products currently in development that are going to shape the future of audio for streaming and gaming. This is just the beginning.” RØDE CEO Damien Wilson

RØDE is calling UNIFY the hero of the RØDE X line. With this new software, content creators can route and mix audio from up to four USB mics or different audio devices and up to six virtual audio sources like games, chat, music and more all in one interface. With UNIFY you will also be able to “creating independent sub-mixes for different outputs, including their livestream, headphones and chat; adding studio-grade audio processing to microphone channels; triggering on-the-fly voice* and sound effects; multitrack recording and more.” (Voice effects to be available in late 2022)

To read more about the new XDM-100 dynamic USB microphone and XCM-50 condenser USB microphone, please check out our latest reviews. “Both microphones feature powerful internal digital signal processing (DSP), which can be unlocked using UNIFY. This allows users to add advanced APHEX® audio processing to their voice – including a compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, and the legendary Aural Exciter™ and Big Bottom™ effects – with full granular control over every parameter for crafting their own signature sound.”

Though these are the first products in the RØDE X range, more will be releasing in 2023 and onward.