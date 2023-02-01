Samsung Reveals Exciting Galaxy S23 Smartphone and Book3 Laptop Lineups For This Year

This year, Samsung is bringing the heat with their new lineup of Galaxy S23 and Book3 smart devices and laptops.

Samsung has been a leader in the market for their smart devices, appliances, TVs, and more for some time. With this year’s lineup coming down the pipeline, it’s hard not to get excited about what’s coming for those looking to upgrade their current smartphone or laptop.

Starting with the newest smartphone technology — the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series includes three models, the standard S23, the S23+, and S23 Ultra. These models have been improved over last year’s S22 models in almost every way.

Featuring a 6.8-inch display, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the largest of the three models, with the Plus coming in at 6.3 inches and the standard model at 6.1 inches. A newly-designed curvature created a larger, flat surface area for these versions of the smartphone. The camera design was also changed to allow for a cleaner, more linear design.

Available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, purchasers will be able to enjoy various colours, while also utilizing seamless connectivity to other devices in Samsung’s app ecosystem. Outside of design features, Samsung has also placed a focus on recycled materials, where aluminum, glass, and plastic recovered from water bottles and fishing nets will help prevent 15 tons of garbage from entering the world’s oceans.

With a faster graphics processor made for more responsive gaming, as well as better battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers the ultimate gaming experience on mobile, even in low-light situations where the display automatically adjusts for colour and contrast to make it easier on the user’s eyes.

Finally, the unrivalled camera developed for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series helps you share epic moments in life. With a set of tools that are unrivaled, even in a low-light environment, you can get crisp, beautiful pictures and videos every time.

A new adaptive pixel sensor takes sixteen pixels and combines them into one while an AI analyzes features such as hair, skin, and eyes to maximize photo capability. Image stabilization subdivides and recognizes movements and lighting conditions, while wider angles and noise reduction allow for true-to-life video quality.

With 8K-30FPS ability, the new 200mp camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra nearly doubles that of last year’s model while offering ultra-fine resolution and millions of colours. The selfie cams are up to 12mp from last year’s 10mp, giving extra clarity and crispness. Additionally, the inclusion of Super HDR on the selfie cam allows for a more dynamic range of colours.

Finally, Samsung announced its lineup of laptops, with four models available — the standard Book3, Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360, and for the first time, the Book3 Ultra.

The Samsung Book3 Ultra is Samsung’s first top-of-the-line PC, following in line with the Ultra branding on their smartphone devices. Featuring 13th-generation Intel processors and a smooth integration between devices, you can seamlessly move from laptop to smartphone and back. With up to 32GB of memory and a 45-watt CPU, this model is built to handle heavy CPU workloads while also using top tech in a GPU and graphics card.

The Samsung Book3 Pro 360 offers a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with its touch-screen versatility, while the Book3 Pro follows up its classic clam-shell design with the thinnest and lightest body in the series. Coming in two sizes, the Book3 Pro can be found in 14 and 16-inch variations, but each packs all the robust power you’d want in a creator’s laptop.

Because of Samsung’s vision to match the creator with their Samsung Galaxy Book3 lineup of laptops, they will also be including a two-month free trial of Adobe Lightroom with every purchase — and don’t worry, Samsung’s made it even easier to move files and passwords to your new Book 3 if you decide to make the switch to their ecosystem.