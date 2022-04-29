Samsung Canada Releases Samsung Neo Qled 8K Lineup, And M8 Monitor Series For Innovative Home Theater Upgrade

Samsung Electronics Canada has proudly announced that their newest smart TV lineup, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K, is now available in different models at Canadian retailers, as well as the new M8 Smart Monitor series.

Samsung is no stranger to innovation when it comes to smartphones, audio and even displays on the consumer home front, and now its newest lineup of Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs is available for purchase in Canada in two 2022 models, the QN900B and QN800B.

The innovative and dynamic displays are available in 3 sizes each, coming in at 65”, 75” and 85” sizes, to meet size demands of the consumer. The Neo QLED 8K 2022 models come with the highest contrast and colour clarity, with glare reducing technology for the clearest resolution. The new Neo Quantum Processor 8K fully equips each display with the latest in innovation. The 8K AI upscaling determines viewers needs and adapts for an easier consumer experience.

VP/Head of Consumer Electronics of Samsung Electronics Canada, Pat Bugos said “We are redefining the role of the TV, so Canadians can enjoy the personalized and premium experiences they desire,” regarding the latest Samsung QLED 8K TVs, while including “The Samsung Neo QLED 8K is more than a TV – it’s a beautifully designed, cutting-edge screen that offers customers with a complete entertainment system. As part of Samsung’s ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens For All’ philosophy, we are elevating the home entertainment experience with premium features and stunning 8K quality.”

The newest in Samsung QLED lineup also comes with an almost paper thin Infinity One Design, giving users more room space. The already equipped top channel speakers give the QLED 8K lineup Dolby Atmos surround sound capability built directly into the display, giving genuine surround sound that promotes maximum immersion without the need for companion devices.

Samsung M8 Monitor Series

Samsung wasn’t finished with their exciting Canadian releases, as they have also announced the M8 Monitor series is also available in Canada.

The M8 monitor series was made available starting April 20th, and brings the iconic slim Samsung design to Canada in four colourways—Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green—all with the 32″ UHD, and SlimFit camera.

VP Pat Bugos said “The new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is capable of matching different consumer lifestyles and preferences. With a colour palette of four different colour options, the M8 provides a modern, minimalist look that suits any environment or setup design,” with “From home offices to entertainment hubs to gaming displays, monitors are being used now more than ever,” on the rising prominence of monitors.

A cool innovative aspect of the M8, allows for the SlimFit Cam to be disconnected and moved around for user comfort, as well as being able to play necessary apps for viewers such as Netflix, with no added device or setup necessary.

The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K models available now in Canada, the QN900B and QN800B are available from the Samsung Canada website, as well as the M8 Monitor series. For more information regarding the latest in Samsung innovation, viewers can visit the Samsung website for specs and more details.