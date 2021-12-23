Secretlab Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of Pokémon With A Special Release

There have been a lot of exciting releases for Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary, and Secretlab just threw their hat into the ring with two specially designed TITAN Evo 2022 chairs.

Secretlab has been on an absolute tear as far as their limited offerings are concerned. First they released the magical Harry Potter TITAN Evo for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone, then they launched The Witcher TITAN Evo in honour of their second season. Now Pokémon is getting the Secretlab treatment in the form of two specially designed TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chairs that will take trainers back to the Kanto region.

The chairs are called Pokémon #025 and Pokémon #006 for the number of the national Pokédex they land on. Of course, this means the featured Pokémon are Charizard and Pikachu, possibly the most popular and recognizable creatures of the first generation.

In a direct attack on the nostalgia centre, these two chairs are sure to bring back fond memories of the first time trainers started their Pokémon journey 25 years ago. Secretlab always brings quality with their TITAN Evo chair series and these two, while stylishly Pokémon themed, continue that quality assurance.

The side panels of each chair are embossed with not only the colours of the featured Pokémon, but intricately detailed black on black motifs that coincide with the creature, with a pokéball knob for greater effect.

The two TITAN Evo 2022 Pokémon edition chairs come in the small and regular sizes, and will be releasing in Japan first to start the Pokémon Collection, then everywhere else and will be available while supplies last.

