She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Introduces Jennifer Walters

The latest trailer for the upcoming Disney+ MCU show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, introduces Tatiana Maslany to the Marvel-Verse as the She-Hulk.

Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk series, created by Jessica Gao, was officially announced as a Disney+ series on May 17th. Officially titled as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the series has high expectations due to the precedent set by WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, making fans of the Marvel-Verse excited about the new story following the ambiguous attorney’s transformation into a superhero.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series will follow the complicated story of Jennifer Walters. She has a demanding job as a lawyer that specializes in the superhuman law division, and she just happened to be She-Hulk. In the trailer, we were able to catch a glimpse of her initial transformation, aided by her cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo.

After Walters became the She-Hulk, her life became more frustrating as she moaned “I just want to be a normal, anonymous lawyer,” as shown in the clip when people began recognizing her. While being in her 30s and still in the dating scene, she’s adjusting to her newly found powers.

We were able to see that Tim Roth makes his reappearance in the role of Emil Blonksy/Abomination, the antagonist of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, so there may be some conflict to be expected. Benedict Wong also makes an appearance as Wong, while other cast members include Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Jon Bass.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be premiering this summer on August 17th, just only a few months away from the newest addition to the beloved MCU. I certainly can’t wait for the new series to watch during the summer seasons, and I’m sure that you will too.