Sonic Frontiers Review Roundup: A 3D Game With Mixed Directions

With tomorrow’s release of Sonic Frontiers, the latest reviews have been published, offering insights on the experimental 3D game.

The first impressions and reviews of Sonic Frontiers have recently sprouted over the internet as it launches tomorrow on November 8, 2022. Most critics were calling the experimental 3D design good while others noted there were numerous questionable choices and technical issues. The general consensus appeared that it turned out much better than most predicted.

Here are some of the scores on Sonic Frontiers from gaming outlets that offered a wide range of thoughts:

Game Rant — 4/5

Push Square — 4/5

VGC — 4/5

Game Informer — 4/5

IGN — 3.5/5

GameSpot — 3.5/5

DigitalTrends — 1/5

Currently, Sonic Frontiers had an overall score of 76 out of 100 on OpenCritic and 73 out of 100 at Metacritic. So, it seems like a mixed bag for the blue hedgehog’s latest adventure. Sega has been lacking with fans not too into Sonic Forces and Sonic Lost World, so this could be the breath of fresh air fans have been waiting for. Scores will also be going up and down in the next few days as more reviewers get their hands on it.

Critics were praising Sonic Frontiers for its ability to innovate new ways to the game’s usual genre while maintaining the personality of the original games. Of course, one of its unique aspects was adding in a massive open-world concept, along with a plethora of content, fun playability, and decent pacing.

However, some critics noted the story was “laughable”, the graphics were “ugly” and the technical state of the game was broken. One review noted that Sonic Frontiers was not as broken as Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) or Sonic Boom, but had questionable narrative, technical, and gameplay design decisions. One of the biggest concerns so far has been that the boss fights may be too difficult for players—questioning if this is meant to be kids’ game or not.

Here at CGMagazine, we were given the opportunity to preview the game at Summer Game Fest and Gamescom 2022. Our overall impression aligned with the more troubled half of critics where Sonic Team had disappointed with their experimental use of open-world, high difficulty mechanics and contained “frame drops” and “graphical glitches” along the way. Other outlets also noted how Sonic Frontiers had a weird vision for who their target audience was with how difficult the combat was.

Here are some Twitter impressions for Sonic Frontiers that have circulated as well:

100% recommend Sonic Frontier this game hit so many times and made me cry more than once added i loved all the characters and the boss fights my gosh epic also the game fixes that one elephant in the room that we try to forget. Also, the amazing music if you love sonic grab it — ★TwinklePhoenix★ (@TwinklePhoenix) November 7, 2022

better than botw🤡

Sonic frontier is nothing more than developers placing random things and random areas. — Goat D. Luffy (@crystkin) November 7, 2022

well dang might have to eat my words sonic frontier might be ok — Binks knight king (@QuixoticTutelar) November 7, 2022

sonic frontier getting the jump force treatment

pic.twitter.com/eJgxUxMP6w — FaisaI (@peakfiction) November 7, 2022

Even though the game releases tomorrow, there is still a chance for the game to redeem itself, if it could make some balance changes and technical fixes that were addressed. Sonic Frontiers will be released tomorrow on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam).