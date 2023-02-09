Spider-Man Noir Swings Onto Amazon With Gritty Live-Action TV Show

Spider-Man is getting a blast from the past, with this dark, gritty iteration taking him to 1930s New York City, with the Marvel Noir universe being the basis for this project.

The new Prime Video TV series will utilize Oren Uziel as writer and executive producer, with previous credits on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lost City, and 22 Jump Street. Uziel also has worked on the scripts for upcoming films like John Wick 4 and the movie adaptation of Borderlands.

Following Uziel onto the project are producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal, who all executive produce. This is the second known project based on the Sony-controlled Marvel characters at Amazon, with Silk: Spider Society from showrunner Angela Kang, also in the works.

The character has previously appeared onscreen in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, while Nicolas Cage voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but this will be the first time Spider-Man’s Noir iteration makes it to live-action TV. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is also slated for a June 2023 release, with no word on Spider-Man Noir’s inclusion.

The Spider-Man Noir comics originally debuted in 2009, created by writers David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky and designers Carmine Di Giandomenico and Marko Djurdjevicas, as part of the Marvel Noir universe where the iconic superhero is bitten by a spider hidden inside a stolen artefact, causing him to have visions of a spider-god who grants him superpowers.

So far, Sony has also released the Tom Hardy film, Venom, as well as its sequel, Let There Be Carnage. Morbius, starring Jared Leto, was also released last April. A third Venom film is currently in development, while Sony is also at work on film versions of characters like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Dakota Johnson set to star in those roles.