Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Adding New Festival, Items, and ‘Secrets’

The solo developer of Stardew Valley, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, has given a short tease on Twitter about what fans can expect in the 1.6 update.

Stardew Valley is one of the biggest indie hits of the last decade, selling over 20 million copies since it launched on February 26th, 2016. Because of this, each time a new update comes down the pipe for the ever-popular farming sim, fans get really excited to see what more could be added to an already densely-packed experience. While the tease for the 1.6 update is short, sweet, and to the point, it seems it could be filled with a ton of new content, listing a new festival, items, dialogue, and even, SECRETS…

coming in Stardew Valley 1.6…

-new festival

-new items

-more dialogues

-secrets

-??? — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 17, 2023

Currently, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone—the solo developer behind Stardew Valley—is working on their next game, called Haunted Chocolatier, but decided to put development down for a short while in order to focus on the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley, which previously was meant to focus on improvements for modders, alongside the new content listed above. Barone also previously stated via a separate update on Twitter that this update won’t be as large as the 1.5 update, so fans should temper expectations with that in mind.

“There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update,” Barone confirmed on Twitter back in April. “It’s mostly changes for modders (which will make it easier & more powerful to mod). But there is also new game content, albeit much less than 1.5. I’m taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on this at the moment. Then back to HC.”

The 1.5 update launched back in December 2020, so it’s been quite some time since the game got a significant update like this. With the focus being on much-improved tools for modders, one has to wonder if this could potentially be the last update for Stardew Valley—letting the community take over for the foreseeable future as Barone continues work on the Haunted Chocolatier. Hopefully, some content excites fans, especially if the update train for one of the biggest indie games of all time could be coming to an end.