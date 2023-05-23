SteelSeries x Diablo IV — New Limited Edition Collection

Gaming peripherals and accessories manufacturer, SteelSeries, has announced their newest collaboration with Diablo IV to create an all-new lineup of mice and headphones themed around the upcoming action-RPG.

With Diablo IV launching on June 6th, gaming peripherals and accessories manufacturer, SteelSeries, has announced a new lineup of items available for purchase themed around the devilish dungeon crawler. Fans can look forward to a new mouse, headset, mousepad, thumbsticks, and more! All of this is available now, so those looking to grab some new goodies before Diablo IV releases will want to get those orders in now!

This Limited Edition all-platform gaming headset features immersive 360° Spatial Audio, Simultaneous Wireless, a 38-hour battery life, and an AI-Powered noise-canceling mic all for 219,99 €. Don’t forget about the Diablo IV in-game mount trophy, Bound Faith, available with the purchase.

This Limited Edition SteelSeries multi-genre gaming mouse features an ultra-lightweight 76g design, ergonomic 9-button programmable layout, AquaBarrier technology to protect against spills, and a TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor all for 159,99 €. The Diablo IV in-game mount trophy, Bound Faith, is also available with this purchase.

This Limited Edition Diablo IV design for the QcK Heavy XXL mousepad features an extra thick, non-slip rubber base, micro-woven cloth for maximum control, and is durable and washable for easy cleaning all for 49,99 €.

This Limited Edition Diablo IV designed Artisan Keycap is compatible with the Mx Stem Mechanical Keyboard and is one of 2,160 uniquely numbered keycaps all for 79,99 € as a Member Exclusive.

Available for both PlayStation and Xbox controllers, these Collector’s Edition thumbsticks come with a Limited Edition metal Heroes Cube case along with the grips themselves all for 29,99 €. The Diablo IV in-game mount trophy, Bound Faith, is also available with this purchase.

While SteelSeries has long been known for its high-quality accessories and peripherals, this new Diablo IV-themed set is stunning from top to bottom and looks to be the perfect addition to your gaming setup or gift for that Diablo fan quietly anticipating the June 6th release.