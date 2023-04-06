News

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Now On Steam

I've Come To Kill Chaos, On Steam
| April 6, 2023
stranger of paradise final fantasy origin is now on steam 23040604

A year after its release, Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin has finally made its way to the Steam platform with a notable price reduction.

Back in March 2022, a marriage of Team Ninja and Square Enix was consummated by the release of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. The title brought Team Ninja’s frenetic action-oriented gameplay to the Final Fantasy table, with an overwhelmingly mixed response from critics gathering a 72% from Metacritic.

Today, fans who want to revisit the title or potentially wish to play it for the first time on the Steam platform, can now do so. On the go with their Steam Deck, or at home with their PC, the genre-bending title is available NOW on the Steam platform Square Enix just announced.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Ps5) Review 9

The Steam release of Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin also includes the DLC content packs that extend the story beyond the initial credits roll, which include the Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future expansions. The CGMagazine review of Stranger of Paradise calls it “an enjoyable experiment in melding Soulslike conventions onto a Final Fantasy skeleton,” with “However it undercuts itself by not daring for more complexity, setting up great narrative and gameplay turns that never come to pass” adding to the mixed review consensus.

Square Enix has even provided a handy story catch up trailer for fans returning to the title, which can be seen on YouTube (SPOILER ALERT for the uninitiated).

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Is Now On Steam 23040604 1

Before the sale, fans were able to grab Final Fantasy Origin for $59.99 for the standard edition, and $79.99 for the deluxe edition that provides the DLC expansions. But, with the Steam launch, Stranger of Paradise has been marked down to $39.99 for the standard edition, and $59.99 for the deluxe. The price decrease is for ALL platforms.

Fans looking for a doorway into Final Fantasy‘s past needs to look no further, as this price decrease is permanent.

