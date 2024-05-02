Get a Sneak Peak of Super Nintendo World At The New Universal Epic Universe

In a new advertisement, Super Nintendo World Orlando announced it would include attractions from both the previously opened locations in Japan and Hollywood.

The official Universal Orlando Resort X (formerly Twitter) account dropped a bomb today by giving fans an exciting (but brief) virtual tour of the upcoming Super Nintendo World grounds at Universal Orlando Resort, set to open its gates in 2025. Below is the trailer for what will now be called Universal Epic Universe, not to be confused with Epic Games.

New details! Ride alongside Mario, careen through Donkey Kong Country™, punch blocks, collect digital coins. Discover the interactive fun of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, opening 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. #EpicUniverse



Visit the link to see more: https://t.co/T29uapQ9kR pic.twitter.com/TyeUjLtx7m — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 2, 2024

The new Super Nintendo World (also included in the overarching Universal Epic Universe) is set to include features from both the Hollywood Nintendo attraction and Japan’s Universal location. The 3D digital tour of the theme park includes the recently adapted Donkey Kong Country, which was just announced to be part of Japan’s Universal Epic Universe as part of their own Super Nintendo World theme park. Even smaller attractions like the Toadstool Cafe, pulled straight from the Universal Hollywood location can be seen in the tour above. This brings attractions from both existing parks to the Orlando location.

Super Nintendo World Key Attractions

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge allows fans to experience their real-life Mario Kart dreams by placing themselves directly on the track with steering mechanics.

Yoshi’s Adventure allows fans to experience a family-friendly attraction, where all sights of Super Nintendo World Orlando can be experienced.

The Toadstool Cafe allows weary travellers a spot of reprieve, allowing fans to feast on dishes inspired by Nintendo.

Mine-cart Madness returns from Donkey Kong Country and with new technological innovations, fans can experience almost exactly what it would be like to be behind a mine-cart in the country.

Unfortunately for fans who want to go tomorrow, Universal Orlando won’t be opening the gates for Super Nintendo World until 2025, and there’s no current concrete release date for when fans can start booking either. \Nintendo has more details available about the theme park on their official site, so in the meantime, fans can head to their site to check out the rest of the exciting details.