Super Nintendo World Coming To The US, Universal Studios In 2023

Super Nintendo World has been on the horizon for a North America release since the opening of the Osaka, Japan location last March, and it is now set to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In the wake of a massive Mar10 Day that sees huge sales for many of the red plumber’s titles, Super Nintendo World was announced to finally have a home in North America, in Universal Studios, LA. Fans that have been clamouring to visit the illustrious theme park won’t have to travel to Japan as soon as 2023 Eurogamer reports.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System revolutionized the gaming landscape and thrust many of Nintendo’s favourites into superstardom in one console generation back when it was released in North America in 1991. The SNES carries the legacy of winning the console wars of that generation, and making Nintendo a household name. The new theme park aims to carry this legacy, as announced by Universal Studios on Twitter.

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon. pic.twitter.com/4qh0bDACGN — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 10, 2022

The Super Nintendo World official website allows fans to visit the huge attraction from the comfort of their couches by giving a digital tour. While there are no official announcements thus far besides the confirmation that the park is indeed coming, it’s safe to think the iconic Bowser’s Castle will make the cut in the North American location.

Out of the three major attractions from Japan, the recently announced DLC track packs, and the meteoric sales numbers of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch in North America, it’s possible a Mario Kart centred ride will be making the cut in Los Angeles. An in-person Mario Kart concept would be a pipe dream come to life.

Super Nintendo World for Universal Studios, LA has been scheduled for a broad 2023 opening date. Fans that would like to stay on the circuit, can head over to Universal Studios Twitter for any updates on the exciting developments.