TELUS Esports & Samsung Join Forces For Big Canadian Mobile Game Tournament

TELUS Arena and Samsung have announced the return of the TELUS Esports Series in Canada, and it’s a mobile gaming tournament this time around.

The TELUS Esports Series is a staple in the Canadian competitive video gaming space, and this week, TELUS Arena announced a partnership with Samsung to bring the largest mobile gaming Canadian tournament to the Summer of 2023. The tournament will be powered by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the latest in the Samsung catalogue of smartphones which saw CGMagazine’s Joe Findlay call it “a monumental realization and offers huge improvements in the aspects of a smartphone that many deem to be the most important when shopping nowadays.”

The TELUS Esports Series is about embracing the spirit of esports in a fair, engaging, and inclusive environment. If you are a seasoned pro or even a casual gamer looking for an entry point in competitive gaming, this may be it. In an effort to open the Esports space up for newcomers, the only requirements to get involved are to be at least 15 years old and have legal Canadian citizenship. The Rocket League Sideswipe category is the tournament of note and is being treated seriously considering it has its own category and bracket.

Aspiring players can register for the tournament on the TELUS website. There, players can view bracket information, complete with important events and matchup times. The main timeline can be viewed below, as provided by TELUS.

Unfortunately, with the cancellation of the mobile Apex Legends, there will be no tournament outside Rocket League Sideswipe for mobile gamers. Vice President of Entertainment at TELUS, Amit Nag says “Our goal is to democratize access to a safe, world-class esports entertainment experience for gamers of all skill levels” regarding the TELUS Esports Series. Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada, Raj Doshi echoes this sentiment with “Through this exciting series with TELUS, we are together empowering a new generation of mobile-first gamers by delivering a premium experience they can access right from their Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.”

Players looking to partake in the mobile TELUS Esports Series can register on the Battlefy website until the cut-off point on July 2nd, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST, for a chance at a piece of the $50,000 prize pool.