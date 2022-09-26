The Callisto Protocol Tease Secret Reveal Coming This Week

The upcoming survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol contained a hidden message in its latest teaser—hinting at something this week.

With the release of The Callisto Protocol only months away as shown at gamescom, a phone number hidden in a recent teaser revealed that something may be announced this week. Even though the game has been slated for a December release, something new may be revealed as the spooky season of Halloween approaches.

Twitter user, Shinobi602, a games’ industry brand manager, was intrigued by the sci-fi horror’s promotional video phone number and texted the number that was in the trailer. After texting the number, Shinobi602 received a mysterious video response. The secretive teaser flashed the words “secrets, answers, ARCAS, lies” and ended with a date: September 29. If you pause the video, it also has the words: “Some Thing Is Coming.” It was unclear what ARCAS was, could be a company that is covering something up in the story.

The game itself reminded me of not only the obvious Dead Space feeling, but something similar to BioShock and its world. The gameplay trailers for The Callisto Protocol even showed off powers being used in one hand, which was used in BioShock a lot with serums containing “ADAM.” The environment of the game showed off how it was also a sci-fi dystopian world filled with scary creatures Dead Space players would remember from all their traumatic moments playing the games.

The creators of Dead Space have mastered the thrill of a good, horrific tease. What those words in the secret video transmission message could mean is hard to say exactly. The only thing that seemed certain was that some kind of new intel would be dropping on Thursday, September 29. The creator, Glen Schofield noted on The Callisto Protocol, “Part of it is the rollercoaster-like linearity, part of which, is because I want to tell the story, and it’s hard to tell a story when you’re going in all different directions and doing different things.”

Here is the clip from Shinobi602 of what happens when you text the phone number from the latest trailer off The Callisto Protocol:

The Callisto Protocol is slated to be released Friday, December 2, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam (PC). Pre-orders are available now.