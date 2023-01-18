The Exciting New HomePod 2nd Gen Is Here To Bring Breathtaking Sound Starting Feb 3

The first HomePod was discontinued two years ago, but this didn’t stop Apple from re-inventing the pod by developing and announcing the new Gen 2 set to launch on Feb 3rd.

Apple is a leading technology company responsible for providing consumers with an ecosystem of products that utilizes iOS as an operating system that delivers the capabilities of connecting with other devices in the brand’s catalogue. This can include the iPhone, iPad, Macbook, and finally, the HomePod smart speaker once again. The new second-generation smart speaker has full voice control support from Siri and notable home features that make it an ideal candidate for those in the iOS ecosystem waiting for a compatible smart speaker that arrives in two colourways of Midnight and White.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak added his input by saying “Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs,” including the mini version of the speaker “With the popularity of HomePod mini, we’ve seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We’re thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world.”

Key Features of the New Apple HomePod

A 4-inch high-excursion woofer that comes in a 6.6″ x 5.6″ package that can be placed virtually anywhere in any room.

A backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge for those that need that extra bit of light to navigate in dark rooms.

S7 chip functionality is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio, such as an accelerometer, and a temperature and humidity sensor for advanced comfort monitoring.

Usable with third-party music platforms.

Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos design for music and video to immerse the listener.

Four microphones for Siri to listen from further away.

Complete compatibility with other iOS products: iPhone SE (2nd generation or later) or iPhone 8 or later with the latest version of iOS; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later) or iPad mini (5th generation or later) with the latest version of iPadOS.

Available connections between multiple HomePod devices.

ENERGY STAR–certified, with most parts sourced from recycled materials.

The HomePod is Apple’s latest foray into the audio field and is available for pre-order right now through the Apple website starting at $399. A worldwide release will follow on February 3, so fans can grab their pod then.