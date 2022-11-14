The Witcher 3’s Next-Gen Release Date is Next Month

CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 14th, 2022.

The award-winning role-playing game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will feature dozens of enhancements that will make it more unique than the original. These updates include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and these are just the things we know about!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A free next-gen version of the game will be available for anyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There is a physical version coming, but it has yet to be given a release date.

The base experience of the game is set to integrate new mods. Though CD Projekt Red has yet to give details there is just one more month to wait for these enhancements. The game is also expecting story expansions in Heart of Stones & Blood and Wine. While a lot of details about the enhancements are vague, a screenshot on the official Witcher Twitter account showed an improvement in lighting. A subtle update can change the whole outlook of a game entirely.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game.



For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week.

Along with the next-gen release, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be blessed with receiving an update in the game along with some additions like content from Netflix’s The Witcher TV series. These additions, with inspiration from Netflix, will also feature new weapons, armour and “alternative looks” for select characters. In addition to the impending launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, fans are also invited to watch a REDstreams event on Twitch about the new content inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher TV series.

