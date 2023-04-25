Latest The Witcher Trailer Offers First Exciting Look at Season 3

Season 3 of The Witcher 3 looks to be full of monsters, monarchs and mages, all gunning for Geralts new family in the first look released today by Netflix.

It’s going to be a hot summer now that everyone’s favourite white-haired hunk, played by Henry Cavill, is back for The Witcher Season 3. A stunning teaser trailer was released today in anticipation of the summer release. You can watch the trailer below.

Henry Cavill is reprising his role as Geralt of Rivea for the last time, leaving after this season and handing over the iconic role to Liam Hemsworth. The season will follow Geralt and Yennifer (Anya Charlota) while they take Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding to train since everyone and their mothers on the continent are hunting her down. The Witcher Season 3 follows Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s second book in The Witcher series, The Time of Contempt.

In the last episode of season 2, Geralt, Ciri and Yennifer were briefly teleported to another dimension, and the Wild Hunt called to Ciri. It looks like Geralt will have to face The Wild Hunt for real this season, as the trailer shows skeleton riders shrouded in a thick gray fog hunting the trio. In The Witcher: Unlocked, showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissirch mentioned the hunt and hinted that the Wild Hunt will play a larger role in The Witcher season 3.

Netflix will be dropping the season in two parts, Volume One on June 29 and Volume Two on July 27. The first volume is dropping the first five episodes, and four weeks later, the last three arrive. In a Netflix blog post, Hissirch said, “When we wrote the season, we didn’t have batching in mind.” Still, it worked in their favour, “That said, for any fans who are familiar with The Time of Contempt novel, there’s an epic event that explodes the continent as we know it—the lead-up to which provided a perfect cliff-hanger for us. We couldn’t have planned it better.”

In anticipation of the newest season, why not refresh your knowledge by playing The Witcher games or reading the more than 20 books and short stories it’s all based on. There’s more than enough content to tide you over till June 29.