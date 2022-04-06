Chris Hemsworth Hints the Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Could Drop on April 11th

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is arriving next month and MCU fans are already theorizing when we’ll get the first look at the following MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder as Chris Hemsworth hinted at the trailer’s release date on Instagram.

In a social media post on the Meta-owned platform, Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of himself alongside Valkyrie actor Tessa Thompson and Thor 4 director Taika Waititi. In the caption of the post, Hemsworth says “Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready, folks, this film’s gonna be wild.” The photo features all three actors on-set chairs in what looks like white encompassing studio with Waititi pointing up with each of his index fingers, Hemsworth holding two horn signs, and Thompson throwing up deuces with both hands.

Fans are focusing less on the message and more on the numeric symbolism of all the actors’ hands. This has led to more savvy fans believing the photo is hinting at a date with Waititi’s hands being an ’11’, Hemsworth being a ‘4’, and Thompson’s two twos standing for the current year. Fans are theorizing the date in question is ’11/04/22′ aka April 11th which could be the day when the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer will drop.

11/04/22



Ja estamos assim de saúde. pic.twitter.com/vHJFUTjP7p — Chris Hemsworth Brasil (@ChrisHBrasil) April 5, 2022

As for what to expect from the movie Marvel Studios hasn’t shared a lot of details on the film. We do know the film takes place after Avengers: Endgame and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will reprise her role after nine years since her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World. The return is a part of a bigger role where Portman’s character at some point in the film will take on the mantle of Lady Thor which we’ve only got an idea of the look at through merchandise alone. It’s doubtful that Marvel will show the reveal in the first trailer or any promotion after kind of like how Tom Holland wasn’t the only Spider-Man in No Way Home.