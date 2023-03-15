Toronto Comic Con 2023 Is This Weekend, Here’s What To Expect

There are multiple Comic-based gatherings per year, and Toronto Comic Con is a massive one loaded with talent, here’s what attendees can expect from 2023.

Every year, Toronto Comic Con brings the masses and their favourite comic-based creators together in an event celebrating everything from comics to gaming for a whole weekend, which can be considered an event akin to tradition for some goers. This year brings an absolutely stacked card to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, filled with creator attendees from comics, actors from comic-based films, and this year there seems to be a special highlight on cast members from The Boys as many actors are listed as attendees for 2023.

Besides The Boys cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Nathan Mitchell, and more, there is plenty for fans to be excited about. Andy Serkis will be attending as well, and Matt Ryan from the fan-favourite adaptation of Constantine will also make an appearance. Fans looking for specific attendees can visit the Toronto Comic Con Guests page to see when exactly they will be in for the event. The 2023 event will also feature many familiar faces from comics, such as Eisner Award Winning artist Jae Lee who’s responsible for illustrating popular publications such as the Inhumans Vol. 2 in 1999, as well as many other featured comic giants.

The Boys

Toronto Comic Con encapsulates the essence of the event perfectly when they state, “Everyone is a fan of something, and Toronto Comicon is a place to celebrate all things pop culture. Obtain an autograph or a photo with your favourite guest, then get the inside scoop about your favourite movies and TV shows at our celebrity panels! Watch professional comic artists battle it out in our popular Sketch Duels, learn from our ‘How To’ workshops, and take photos with your favourite costumed characters! It’s also an excellent place to purchase a unique gift (or treat yourself!) with an expansive show floor for the ultimate shopping experience,” to describe the extraordinary event.

Toronto Comic Con 2023 takes place this weekend from March 17 until March 19 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Fans still on the fence about attending can still purchase single day tickets for Friday and Sunday, and can do so here.