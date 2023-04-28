Vampire Survivors Getting Animated Adaption From John Wick Creator’s Studio

The surprising success story of Vampire Survivors has gotten even bigger as the smash-hit indie game is officially receiving an animated TV show.

Vampire Survivors will be brought to the small screen by its developer poncle, with the help of the media studio Story Kitchen and consulting agency Robot Teddy.

Story Kitchen was founded in 2022 by a trio of talent; John Wick writer-creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog co-producer Dmitri M. Johnson, and former APA partner Mike Goldberg. At the founding, the studio said it was hyper-focused on “world-building action” and “nontraditional intellectual property.”

The studio has dived neck-deep into the world of video game adaptions, as it’s also confirmed to be working on the Netflix adaptions of Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell, It Takes Two at Amazon, and Toejam & Earl and Streets of Rage in collaboration with SEGA.

In a press release founder of poncle, Luca Galante, said, “The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show! It’s also great to be partnering up with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I do wonder if they’ve realized that there isn’t a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though.”

At the moment, we don’t know how the animated adaption will be distributed or any kind of release window.

Vampire Survivors has seen no shortage of success since its release in March 2021. The title has sold millions so far and had over three million downloads on mobile alone. It was the highest-rated game on Steam in 2022 and also took home the “Best Game” award at the BAFTAs.

Vampire Survivors is currently available on Xbox, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.