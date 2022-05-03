Blizzard Bringing Strategy Game, Warcraft Arclight Rumble, To Mobile

Today, Blizzard Entertainment unveiled Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a mobile strategy game coming later this year for Android and iOS devices in select regions.

Arclight Rumble is built from the ground up for mobile and set in the Warcraft universe, the game invites players to build armies with their favourite heroes and villains and battle it out in missions designed to test their tactical know how. In Warcraft Acrlight Rumble, players will be able to collect characters from across the Warcraft universe that are brought to life as sculpted tabletop miniatures and fight to triumph through a single-player campaign with over 70 missions, tackle cooperative missions with their friends, and test their armies in a competitive PvP mode.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble

“Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard,” said the President of Blizzard Entertainment, Mike Ybarra. “It’s instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we’re immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can’t wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves.”

According to Blizzard, Arclight Rumble is easy to learn but fun to master, and it will test players’ ability to create miniature armies to effectively overcome all the missions’ unique challenges. For the single-player, it will present its own distinct, and bite-sized strategic puzzle they will have to solve, and players will also have to nimbly adapt their tactics on the fly in real-time to overcome all of these frantic challenges. The game also Dungeons, apart from the 70 missions in the single-player, and these present unique and sequential challenges.

Plus, players will take on cooperative activities such as raids and battling opponents in player-versus-player matches, and they will also be able to join guilds, where they can chat with their comrades, plan their adventures, and work toward getting collective rewards. Arclight Rumble will continuously provide in-game currency to add to and level up their collections by simply playing through the game. Blizzard says more information on the in-game shop, including and inventory, will be available at a later date.

In the near future, though, select players in certain regions will be able to join the beta for Warcraft Arclight Rumble. For more information on that or in general you can go the game’s site here.