Netflix is coming in hot this November with new content, movies and new seasons of popular shows —such as The Crown and Manifest.

Don’t worry Netflix will have more than enough movies and TV shows to keep you occupied. The beginning of November brings us a few well-known movies like A Bad Moms Christmas, A Quiet Place, and The Final Score. Netflix also graces us with a few classics —including, Shrek and Shrek 2— if nothing else these are two movies everyone should have on repeat.

Netflix is also bringing us new seasons of —Young Royals, The Dragon Prince and Warrior Nun— to keep us updated on the TV show’s cliffhangers that fans are on the edge of their seats to find out.

A feeling of nostalgia hits when you see the new Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan —Falling for Christmas— coming November 10th. We can’t forget to mention Zac Efron‘s second season of his show —Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under— about exploring everything and anything in Australia. We can’t forget to mention the sequel to Enola Holmes will grace our Netflix screens on November 4th, save the date!

Don’t forget to check out the list Netlflix put out on YouTube, it shows viewers a few sneak peeks of content to come.

See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2022 below:

November 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6

The Takeover

Young Royals: Season 2

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Quiet Place

Attack on Finland

The Big Short

The Captive

Death at a Funeral

Eddie the Eagle

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 6-9

Fifty Shades Darker

The Firm

Get Out

The Imitation Game

Just Like Heaven

Madagascar

Open Water

Penelope

Red Dragon

Road to Perdition

Shrek

Shrek 2

Single White Female

The Sum of All Fears

Vampire Dog

November 2

The Final Score

Killer Sally

November 3

Blockbuster

The Dragon Prince: Season 4

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman

Enola Holmes 2

The Fabulous

Lookism

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1

November 5

The Fall of the American Empire

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

November 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

November 8

Behind Every Star

The Claus Family 2

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks

Triviaverse

November 9

The Crown: Season 5

FIFA Uncovered

The Soccer Football Movie

November 10

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith

Warrior Nun: Season 2

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Don’t Leave

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Monica, O My Darling

My Father’s Dragon

November 14

Stutz

Teletubbies

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

Goosebumps

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

Run for the Money

November 16

Due South: Seasons 1-4

In Her Hands

The Lost Lotteries

Mind Your Manners

Off Track

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo

The Wonder

November 17

1899

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You

Dead to Me: Season 3

I Am Vanessa Guillen

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3

Elite: Season 6

Inside Job: Part 2

Reign Supreme

Slumberland

Somebody

The Violence Action

November 20

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

November 21

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

November 22

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

November 23

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday

Who’s a Good Boy?

November 24

First Love

The Noel Diary

November 25

Blood & Water: Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

November 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

Vikings: Season 5

November 30

A Man of Action

My Name Is Vendetta

The Lost Patient

Snack VS. Chef

Take Your Pills: Xanax

Unfortunately, with all this new content to watch, we have to part with a few tv shows and movies to make room for the new ones. A few favourites —White Chicks and The Matrix Reloaded— will be leaving the platform, hopefully, the new stuff outweighs the fact we lost a few good films.

The list of content leaving Netflix you can find below:

What’s Leaving Netflix November 2022?

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3 (November 1)

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5 (November 9)

National Security (November 14)

The Matrix Reloaded (November 29)

The Matrix Revolutions (November 29)

White Chicks (November 30)