| October 29, 2022
Netflix is coming in hot this November with new content, movies and new seasons of popular shows —such as The Crown and Manifest.

Don’t worry Netflix will have more than enough movies and TV shows to keep you occupied. The beginning of November brings us a few well-known movies like A Bad Moms Christmas, A Quiet Place, and The Final Score. Netflix also graces us with a few classics —including, Shrek and Shrek 2— if nothing else these are two movies everyone should have on repeat.

Netflix is also bringing us new seasons of —Young Royals, The Dragon Prince and Warrior Nun— to keep us updated on the TV show’s cliffhangers that fans are on the edge of their seats to find out.

A feeling of nostalgia hits when you see the new Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan —Falling for Christmas— coming November 10th. We can’t forget to mention Zac Efron‘s second season of his show —Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under— about exploring everything and anything in Australia. We can’t forget to mention the sequel to Enola Holmes will grace our Netflix screens on November 4th, save the date!

Don’t forget to check out the list Netlflix put out on YouTube, it shows viewers a few sneak peeks of content to come.

See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2022 below:

November 1 

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6
The Takeover
Young Royals: Season 2
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Quiet Place
Attack on Finland
The Big Short
The Captive
Death at a Funeral
Eddie the Eagle
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 6-9
Fifty Shades Darker
The Firm
Get Out
The Imitation Game
Just Like Heaven
Madagascar
Open Water
Penelope
Red Dragon
Road to Perdition
Shrek
Shrek 2
Single White Female
The Sum of All Fears
Vampire Dog

November 2

The Final Score 
Killer Sally 

November 3

Blockbuster
The Dragon Prince: Season 4
Panayotis Pascot: Almost 

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
The Fabulous
Lookism
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1

November 5

The Fall of the American Empire 
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste 

November 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

November 8

Behind Every Star
The Claus Family 2
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse 

November 9

The Crown: Season 5
FIFA Uncovered
The Soccer Football Movie 

November 10

Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun: Season 2

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Don’t Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Monica, O My Darling
My Father’s Dragon 

November 14

Stutz
Teletubbies 

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
Goosebumps
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money 

November 16

Due South: Seasons 1-4
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners
Off Track
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder

November 17

1899
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You
Dead to Me: Season 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? 

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3
Elite: Season 6
Inside Job: Part 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action

November 20 

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

November 21

The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time 

November 22

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would 

November 23

Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Wednesday
Who’s a Good Boy? 

November 24

First Love
The Noel Diary

November 25

Blood & Water: Season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich 

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas 

November 29 

The Creature Cases: Season 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
Vikings: Season 5

November 30

A Man of Action
My Name Is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack VS. Chef
Take Your Pills: Xanax 

Unfortunately, with all this new content to watch, we have to part with a few tv shows and movies to make room for the new ones. A few favourites —White Chicks and The Matrix Reloaded— will be leaving the platform, hopefully, the new stuff outweighs the fact we lost a few good films.

The list of content leaving Netflix you can find below:

What’s Leaving Netflix November 2022?

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3 (November 1)
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5 (November 9)
National Security (November 14)
The Matrix Reloaded (November 29)
The Matrix Revolutions (November 29)
White Chicks (November 30)

