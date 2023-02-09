You Season 4 Part One Drops Today With Some Hot Takes

Netflix Original series You season four is out today, and despite garnering a mainly positive reception from critics, there are many solid takes on the series floating around.

Everyone’s favourite serial killer to ‘Netflix and chill’ with, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, is back for a fourth instalment of the thrilling Netflix Original series You, and although some things — like Joe’s propensity to stalk his objects of affection and keep his victim’s teeth — never change, the location this time around is London, England a far cry from the US where the previous three seasons were.

Critic reviews have started piling in, with Metacritic listing an overall score of a “generally favourable” 72% (as of this post), the internet has other takes, including the leading actor himself, on the stalking and killing thriller. The latest trailer for the new season can be seen below, with the signature Penn Badgley sardonic Joe voice and a new alias of Jonathan Moore.

What are people saying about You on Netflix?

Olivia Petter at The Independent penned a thought-provoking article based on cultural and societal responsibility of the importance of making the series as fictional as possible, considering the internet tends to lean into romanticizing the actions of the You protagonist. Petter writes, “In 2020, more than 80,000 incidents of stalking were recorded by police officers in England and Wales,” with accounts of actual victims of stalking.

Badgley himself has stated in interviews multiple times that Joe is not a good guy, and Insider has thrown together some of the more key points he has made. Badgley also took to Twitter to respond to some commentary directly to fans that romanticize his character as well, reflecting on some of the harmful dimensions of the show.

I see that—hope I didn’t accidentally drag you… but look what a response this is getting. People wanna talk about problematic/interesting dimensions of the show which is a positive thing. Thanks for being a part of this process 🙂 https://t.co/QZIGMD1Om7 — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 10, 2019

You is entirely a work of fiction, and remembering that seems to be key in keeping society in check, especially when it covers such a heinous subject matter. You season four part one is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and part two is set to release on March 9.