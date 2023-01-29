What’s New To Netflix In February 2023

As each month comes to a close, streaming services get more robust with options, and CGMagazine has readers covered with everything New to Netflix in February 2023.

Following the critical flop that was The Witcher: Blood Origin which received an abysmal 45% on Metacritic, Netflix is looking ahead to the future with a brand new slate of content for fans of the massive streaming giant to sink their teeth into.

Netflix is returning this month with a widely successful original series, You, entering its fourth season, will launch part one of the new season on February 9, and a wealth of other content, the following is what’s New to Netflix for February 2023.

New to Netflix on November 1st 2023

Arctic

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Eat Pray Love

Enough

Flushed Away

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

I Will Be Your Bloom

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

New Amsterdam (Seasons 3 & 4)

Spanglish

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor (Season 32)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6) – Netflix Original

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Pursuit of Happyness

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Warsha

New to Netflix on February 2-4th 2023

Feb 2 – Freeridge (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 2 – Make My Day (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 3 – Class (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 3 – Infiesto – Netflix Original

Feb 3 – Stromboli – Netflix Original

Feb 3 – The Plan

Feb 3 – Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2)

Feb 3 – True Spirit – Netflix Original

Feb 3 – Viking Wolf / Vikingulven – Netflix Original

Feb 4 – Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

New to Netflix on February 8-9th 2023

Feb 8 – Bill Russell: Legend – Netflix Original

Feb 8 – Chromosome 21 (Season 1)

Feb 8 – MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1)

Feb 8 – The Exchange (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 8 – The Substitute

Feb 9 – Dear David (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 9 – Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution

Feb 9 – House of Life (Season 1)

Feb 9 – My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 9 – You (Season 4 – Part 1) – Netflix Original

New to Netflix on February 10-14th 2023

Feb 10 – 10 Days of a Good Man – Netflix Original

Feb 10 – Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3) – Netflix Original

Feb 10 – Love to Hate You (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 10 – Your Place or Mine – Netflix Original

Feb 11 – Squared Love All Over Again – Netflix Original

Feb 14 – A Sunday Affair – Netflix Original

Feb 14 – All The Places – Netflix Original

Feb 14 – In Love All Over Again (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 14 – Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry – Netflix Original

Feb 14 – Pasión de Gavilanes (Multiple Seasons)

Feb 14 – Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 101-104) – Netflix Original

Feb 14 – Re/Member – Netflix Original

New to Netflix on February 15-16th 2023

Feb 15 – #NoFilter (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 15 – African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 15 – CoComelon (Season 7)

Feb 15 – Eva Lasting (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 15 – Full Swing (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 15 – Possessed / Rasuk (2022)

Feb 15 – Red Rose (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 15 – The Law According to Lidia Poet (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 16 – 2 Guns

Feb 16 – 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Feb 16 – Aggretsuko (Season 5) – Netflix Original

Feb 16 – Dearest (Season 1)

Feb 16 – Ouija

Feb 16 – Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)

Feb 16 – The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Multiple Seasons)

Feb 16 – The Upshaws (Part 3) – Netflix Original

New to Netflix on February 17-22nd 2023

Feb 17 – A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 17 – Community Squad (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 17 – Ganglands (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Feb 17 – Unlocked – Netflix Original

Feb 19 – Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir – Netflix Original

Feb 20 – Operation Finale

Feb 21 – Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 105-108) – Netflix Original

Feb 22 – Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

Feb 22 – Triptych (Season 1) – Netflix Original

New to Netflix on February 23-28th 2023

Feb 23 – An Inconvenient Love

Feb 23 – Call Me Chihiro – Netflix Original

Feb 23 – Outer Banks (Season 3) – Netflix Original

Feb 23 – That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2)

Feb 24 – Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) – Netflix Original

Feb 24 – Married at First Sight – (Season 12)

Feb 24 – Oddballs (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Feb 24 – Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) – Netflix Original

Feb 24 – The Real World (Season 12)

Feb 24 – We Have a Ghost – Netflix Original

Feb 24 – Who Were We Running From (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Feb 28 – A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) – Netflix Original

Feb 28 – American Pickers (Season 15)

Feb 28 – Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 109-112) – Netflix Original

Feb 28 – Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Thus ends the monthly New to Netflix for February 2023, and fans looking for more information on any of the exciting monthly offerings can slide over to the Netflix site for more detail.