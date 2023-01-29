What’s New To Netflix In February 2023

As each month comes to a close, streaming services get more robust with options, and CGMagazine has readers covered with everything New to Netflix in February 2023.
Following the critical flop that was The Witcher: Blood Origin which received an abysmal 45% on Metacritic, Netflix is looking ahead to the future with a brand new slate of content for fans of the massive streaming giant to sink their teeth into.
Netflix is returning this month with a widely successful original series, You, entering its fourth season, will launch part one of the new season on February 9, and a wealth of other content, the following is what’s New to Netflix for February 2023.
New to Netflix on November 1st 2023
- Arctic
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Call Me by Your Name
- Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Eat Pray Love
- Enough
- Flushed Away
- Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) – Netflix Original
- I Will Be Your Bloom
- It (2017)
- Julie & Julia
- La La Land
- New Amsterdam (Seasons 3 & 4)
- Spanglish
- Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World
- Stepmom
- Survivor (Season 32)
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6) – Netflix Original
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- Underworld
- Warsha
New to Netflix on February 2-4th 2023
- Feb 2 – Freeridge (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 2 – Make My Day (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 3 – Class (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 3 – Infiesto – Netflix Original
- Feb 3 – Stromboli – Netflix Original
- Feb 3 – The Plan
- Feb 3 – Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2)
- Feb 3 – True Spirit – Netflix Original
- Feb 3 – Viking Wolf / Vikingulven – Netflix Original
- Feb 4 – Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
New to Netflix on February 8-9th 2023
- Feb 8 – Bill Russell: Legend – Netflix Original
- Feb 8 – Chromosome 21 (Season 1)
- Feb 8 – MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1)
- Feb 8 – The Exchange (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 8 – The Substitute
- Feb 9 – Dear David (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 9 – Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution
- Feb 9 – House of Life (Season 1)
- Feb 9 – My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 9 – You (Season 4 – Part 1) – Netflix Original
New to Netflix on February 10-14th 2023
- Feb 10 – 10 Days of a Good Man – Netflix Original
- Feb 10 – Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3) – Netflix Original
- Feb 10 – Love to Hate You (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 10 – Your Place or Mine – Netflix Original
- Feb 11 – Squared Love All Over Again – Netflix Original
- Feb 14 – A Sunday Affair – Netflix Original
- Feb 14 – All The Places – Netflix Original
- Feb 14 – In Love All Over Again (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 14 – Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry – Netflix Original
- Feb 14 – Pasión de Gavilanes (Multiple Seasons)
- Feb 14 – Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 101-104) – Netflix Original
- Feb 14 – Re/Member – Netflix Original
New to Netflix on February 15-16th 2023
- Feb 15 – #NoFilter (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 15 – African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 15 – CoComelon (Season 7)
- Feb 15 – Eva Lasting (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 15 – Full Swing (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 15 – Possessed / Rasuk (2022)
- Feb 15 – Red Rose (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 15 – The Law According to Lidia Poet (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 16 – 2 Guns
- Feb 16 – 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- Feb 16 – Aggretsuko (Season 5) – Netflix Original
- Feb 16 – Dearest (Season 1)
- Feb 16 – Ouija
- Feb 16 – Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)
- Feb 16 – The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Multiple Seasons)
- Feb 16 – The Upshaws (Part 3) – Netflix Original
New to Netflix on February 17-22nd 2023
- Feb 17 – A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 17 – Community Squad (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 17 – Ganglands (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- Feb 17 – Unlocked – Netflix Original
- Feb 19 – Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir – Netflix Original
- Feb 20 – Operation Finale
- Feb 21 – Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 105-108) – Netflix Original
- Feb 22 – Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) – Netflix Original
- Feb 22 – Triptych (Season 1) – Netflix Original
New to Netflix on February 23-28th 2023
- Feb 23 – An Inconvenient Love
- Feb 23 – Call Me Chihiro – Netflix Original
- Feb 23 – Outer Banks (Season 3) – Netflix Original
- Feb 23 – That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2)
- Feb 24 – Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) – Netflix Original
- Feb 24 – Married at First Sight – (Season 12)
- Feb 24 – Oddballs (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- Feb 24 – Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) – Netflix Original
- Feb 24 – The Real World (Season 12)
- Feb 24 – We Have a Ghost – Netflix Original
- Feb 24 – Who Were We Running From (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Feb 28 – A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) – Netflix Original
- Feb 28 – American Pickers (Season 15)
- Feb 28 – Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 109-112) – Netflix Original
- Feb 28 – Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) – Netflix Original
Thus ends the monthly New to Netflix for February 2023, and fans looking for more information on any of the exciting monthly offerings can slide over to the Netflix site for more detail.