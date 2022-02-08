Zorya: The Celestial Sisters Excitingly Arrives Today On Nintendo Switch And PC

Co-op puzzle game, Zorya: The Celestial Sisters finally makes its way to the Nintendo Switch and PC — via Epic Games Store and Steam — today.

The award-winning puzzle game will finally head to Nintendo’s console and PC, along with a ‘Friend Pass’ which gives more incentive for players, as it allows fans to take a friend along for the ride, although they haven’t purchased the game yet. Zorya: The Celestial Sisters also happens to feature full cross-play functionality.

The puzzler that was the winner of the Ubisoft Montreal Game Lab Competition features stunning cell-shaded graphics and a fantastical soundtrack that will take any gamer to the world of Vyraj. Madlife Divertissement Inc revealed a launch trailer today, that shows off their stylistic approach.

Players must work together to solve puzzles as either Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess that can control solar energy. The two sisters must solve puzzles to reunite, in a world where the sun never sleeps.

CGMagazine’s review of Zorya: The Celestial Sisters “since the controls are fairly simple, I think it could be a great game for younger audiences to connect with older loved ones too. Why just talk to your grandmother on the phone when you can chat and play a video game in the process?” Just food for thought. 2022 has barely begun, but this is definitely one of my favourites already as it diversifies the puzzle game genre fans loved in games like It Takes Two or the Overcooked games,” regarding the simple to pick-up nature of the game.

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters launches today on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store for $24.99; The Stellar Edition, which includes a digital artbook and the soundtrack, will be available for $29.99.