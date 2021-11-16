Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 370

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, and Dayna sit down to talk about The Skyrim Anniversary, Weta being sold to Unity Software, the reaction to Fortnite removing the Travis Scott emote, and Paul Rudd and his new role as the sexiest man of the year.
If that were not all, there is plenty to talk about in the world of gaming, with Dayna diving into My Singing Monsters Playground, and Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Chris talking about what makes the new Animal Crossing Update so exciting.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Dayna Eileen: a long time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter as @thedaynaeileen
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps