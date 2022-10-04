Podcasts, Terrible Warriors

Terrible Warriors: Tabletop Tuesdays (Adventure Skeletons, Part 1)

Enter the Bone Zone
| October 4, 2022
We introduce the Dungeons and Do-Gooders to Grant Howitt’s Adventure Skeletons, a one page RPG where losing your head is the least of your problems.

This game was streamed live on the Dungeons and Do-Gooders Twitch channel at twitch.tv/dndggames

Terrible Warriors is supported by listeners like you, to learn more about how you can help us visit patreon.com/terriblewarriors

This episode was also made in partnership with Dungeons and Do-Gooders, at twitch.tv/dndggames

Justin Ecock is our audio editor.

Theme music is by Epic Game Music

File Under: adventure skeletons, Tabletop, terrible warriors, ttrpg

