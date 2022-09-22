Podcasts, Terrible Warriors

Terrible Warriors: Tabletop Tuesdays (Electric Bastionland, Part 2)

We did it live
| September 22, 2022
Terrible Warriors: Tabletop Tuesdays (Electric Bastionland, Part 2)

In which Justin learns just how different a live show is… and against the odds we return to the world of Into the Odd with the final portion of our Electric Bastionland playthrough

This game was streamed live on the Dungeons and Do-Gooders Twitch channel at twitch.tv/dndggames

Terrible Warriors is supported by listeners like you, to learn more about how you can help us visit patreon.com/terriblewarriors

This episode was also made in partnership with Dungeons and Do-Gooders, at twitch.tv/dndggames

Justin Ecock is our audio editor.

Theme music is by Epic Game Music

File Under: actual play, dungeons & do-gooders, electric bastionland, Tabletop, terrible warriors

