Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC) Review

League of Legends is a juggernaut in the online gaming community, with its battle arena feeling like a genre prison at times. A series or franchise of games can often find itself stuck inside the confines of whatever genre or play style that got it popular amongst fans. Luckily for some, breaking outside of those defined lines can be a fun and interesting way to mix things up, try something new, or tell a different kind of story that fans can also appreciate.

One good thing about Riot Games and their ever-popular intellectual property is that it allows for some creative freedom, where branching out into new genres or styles can let the developers and fans alike let their hair down and get crazy. Convergence: A League of Legends Story is one such iteration that focuses on events centred around the city of Zaun, as well as the witty protagonist—Ekko.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story is an action-platformer in the same Metroidvania-esque style that you’d find in recently-released hits like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread. With great characters, a brilliant art style, boss fights that keep you at the edge of your seat, and solid platforming, Convergence: A League of Legends Story hits all the points it needs to while really failing to do any of it better or in a unique way in comparison to a genre that’s flooded with top-notch titles.

Starting out running from a massive explosion, Ekko takes flight across the steampunk city of Zaun, where he’s known as an inventor. While making your way away from the chaos, an older version of Ekko stops you and warns you about massive implications soon to pass. While the story isn’t going to win any awards, it’s surely a great mix of League of Legends lore that fans will surely be excited to jump into and see first-hand.

As is the case with Metroidvanias, abilities that allow you to get into previously-walled-off areas make the exploration and traversal aspects something that is wholly unique to the genre. Convergence: A League of Legends Story is no different, and Ekko’s background as an inventor helps nurture this storyline with tons of cool gadgets that allow for some really good mechanics to get implemented.

The Z-Drive lets Ekko reverse time by a few seconds, which can be found in his League of Legends character as well, along with several other abilities LoL players will be familiar with, such as wall-jumping, freezing platforms, and even his ultimate, which allows for a massive time reversal with tons of damage dealt. Additionally, some new abilities, like his high-tech shoes, allow for improvements and add some spice to the platforming.

Artistically, Convergence: A League of Legends Story nails it on all fronts. The colour scheme and art style are incredible and really make all of the back and forth around the map worth it, as there is a lot of detail to appreciate. Matched up with an upbeat soundtrack, and you’ve got a great package that comes together into a nice little title for League of Legends fans to really get lost in for a while.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story isn’t going to change the game or alter how we look at Metroidvanias in the future. While the platforming is solid, the story comes together with the abilities and is packed with League of Legends lore, and everything about it is a good experience from top to bottom. It just really doesn’t take things any further than that. Mega fans of League of Legends might take this title up a few notches, but other than that, it’s just an all-around good game—and there’s nothing wrong with that!