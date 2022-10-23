HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Review

HyperX has made a name for themselves making various peripherals for gamers. From headsets to keyboards to controllers, HyperX likely has your need covered. I recently got to try out their Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset, aimed at budget-oriented gamers and consumers. For only $49.99 USD, does the headset pack a big enough punch to warrant your hard-earned money?

Straight out of the box, the first thing I noticed about the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 was how lightweight it was. Weighing under 300 grams, I barely felt the it on my head while wearing it for longer listening sessions. While wearing the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2, I found that the cushioned earmuffs wrapped around my ears and offered a great degree of swivel movement to fit my head properly.

However, in many different situations when using the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2, I often wished that the headset had better noise cancellation. I regularly heard various noises coming from around my house. This especially got distracting in intense gaming situations where attention is critical and drifting away can be the matter of succeeding or failing a task.

One feature of the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 I consistently found myself using, was the volume dial on the right earmuff. I personally prefer a dial over buttons as it allows you to precisely tune the volume to your exact liking instead of pressing buttons and trying to settle for a proper sound level.

“The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 produces great quality sound and delivers a clear sounding microphone that should be adequate in a variety of uses.”

Sound quality was also another strong point of the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2. Whether listening to music, dialogue in games or even listening for approaching enemies in some games, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 delivered adequate immersive sound to let me hear exactly what I needed to for each situation. Quite noticeably while listening to music, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 produced a surprising amount of bass. While media consumption is not generally a use for a headset, having the versatility to use them as a pair of headphones is useful.

While using the microphone in various applications and games, other people I was communicating with regularly reported I came through sounding clear with minimal, if any, sign of muffling of sound. Users who regularly use a headset for school or work to communicate should have no issues with the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2. Conveniently, when not needed, the microphone and its arm can be folded up along the earpiece. This not only makes the headset more compact when stored, but also mutes the microphone while still using the headset to listen to content.

Overall, I think HyperX has built a respectable headset for the average user who want a headset but don’t want to spend a fortune to get one. The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 produces great quality sound and delivers a clear sounding microphone that should be adequate in a variety of uses. For $49.99, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is well worth the money.