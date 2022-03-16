Oclean X Pro Elite Smart Electric Toothbrush Review

We have a lot of fun here at CGMagazine, but one thing that is no joke is the looming threat of tooth decay. According to a 2018 study, an estimated 96 percent of Canadians have dealt with at least one cavity during their adult life. As we all know, poor tooth health can lead to extended health problems—as poor oral health can lead to the formation of cancers and is associated with other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

As gamers, we have a higher obligation to maintain good oral health—as too many stereotypes about gamers being Cheeto-dust covered slobs exist in popular culture; and it’s easy to get so lost in a game that you forget about maintaining proper hygiene. So, it’s always fortunate when technology comes around to assist in those efforts. The Oclean X Pro Elite Smart Electric Toothbrush is one such piece of technology; combining high performance cleaning technology with a smart interface that helps to assist in future brushing.

I’ll be honest, I’ve only used a few electric toothbrushes in my life—and none so sophisticated as this—so I wasn’t really sure where this fit on the hierarchy of smart toothbrushes. I’ve often thought the gimmick of an electric toothbrush started and ended at a vibrating brush that made you feel as though your teeth were being cleaned better. All I know for sure is what I got my hands on, and subsequently what got on my teeth; and I have to say I was pretty impressed!

The Oclean X Pro Elite has quite a bit of power and an intricate design behind it—utilizing a 42,000 RPM brushless motor that’s capable of 32 levels of intensity. Coupled with intricate Dupont™ Diamond Filament bristles which provide a soft touch for sensitive teeth and gums but utilize the intense vibration frequency to offer a superior cleaning no matter your required brushing pressure.

Not only that, the Oclean X Pro Elite has a built-in Intelligent AI Frequency Reduction sensor that will decrease vibration intensity if you press the brush too hard against your teeth. And I can say it really does help! I tend to apply a lot of pressure with my handheld appliances, so feeling the vibration completely drop off as I was brushing was a constant reminder to keep the brush at a gentle pressure in order to better utilize the brush’s features.

Furthermore, the Oclean X Pro Elite is backed by an incredibly solid battery that can last up to 35 days on a single charge. The charging pad is a sleek, standing unit that compliments the overall clean design of the brush, but the Oclean X Pro Elite is also compatible with several wireless chargers—I still don’t think I’ve charged it since I first received it.

But the technical power of the Oclean X Pro Elite is complemented by its smart features found primarily in the LCD screen that fits the sleek design of the device itself. Users will have a breadth of features to adjust from vibration intensity, to brushing time, to specific brush modes that feature preset times and vibration best suited to their function.

Furthermore, after each brush session, the Oclean X Pro Elite gives users a “brushing score” out of 100 that tells you how well you did overall, as well as highlighting both your top and bottom teeth and indicating areas you might have missed—through the use of a 6-axis Gyroscope.

I spent most of my time with the Oclean X Pro Elite on the “Clean” setting, which featured a two-minute time limit and a vibration setting of 13 (which I turned up to 15), as this seemed pretty standard to me. I was genuinely surprised how clean my teeth felt once I was done, and also to notice what areas I was neglecting—having been instructed by my dentist to brush my bottom left teeth especially well after my last visit, lest I need another filling. I didn’t realize that my attention to that spot specifically was causing me to brush my top teeth less, which the brush definitely helped me realize and correct.

However, it’s not a completely seamless experience. While users can activate their brush cycle with the simple press of a button—located beneath the screen—if users press the button again, it will pause their current session, allowing them to rinse or spit as necessary. However, the pause function only lasts for 15 seconds; after that the brush will reset, causing users to lose any progress that would’ve been logged for that session.

I found this to be a bit annoying, as sometimes I would need to clear my throat, or rinse my mouth a bit, only to have my session lost and any information I could’ve received from brushing gone. Furthermore, the Oclean X Pro Elite is supposed to pair with the Oclean App, which is supposed to log information from brushing, as well as providing other useful information to users.

However, in my experience, the app just flat-out doesn’t work. I tried multiple times to pair my brush to the app, only for it to tell me I had the wrong serial number. As of right now, the app has a one-star rating on the Google Play Store with several other users stating the same issue.

Aside from some minor flaws, the Oclean X Pro Elite toothbrush is a pretty solid device that genuinely works—with the exception of the app, which definitely does not. If you’re not scared off by the $205 dollar price tag, which is still a bit on the lower end of similar electric toothbrushes, then I would recommend adding it to your morning routine.