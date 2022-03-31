Razer Kaira Pro Ps5 Headset Review

Often, when I see a regular version and a pro version of a product, I am skeptical about how much is actually improved on the pro version. When I tested the Razer Kaira, I was really impressed with how good it was. I loved almost everything about it, except for the lack of 3D audio compatibility and the HyperSense features. Wouldn’t you know it? The Razer Kaira Pro showed up on my desk, so I brought it home and put it to work.

Unboxing the Kaira Pro, I immediately noticed the metal accents on the headband. They have a really nice silver finish and improve on an already-awesome look. The white colour of the headband pairs quite nicely with the metal accents, and I do enjoy the symmetry I get from the colour of the headset in tandem with the colour of the controller and PS5.

The Kaira Pro uses the same kind of USB-C dongle as the original Kaira to plug in to the PS5, with the same offset design allowing for full use of both of the USB ports on the front of the console. Once I had plugged in the dongle and turned the headset on, it was paired almost immediately, and I was off to the races (literally, in this case, as I loaded up Gran Turismo 7 right away).

Putting the Kaira Pro on, I found that the material used on the ear cushions is extremely comfortable, using what Razer calls a Plush Leatherette Memory Foam. My ears were wrapped in luxury and never felt anything but softness and comfort. Even after a long gaming session, taking off the headset never resulted in a wet ear area from sweat or moisture build-up.

Loading up a race in Gran Turismo 7, I could feel the rumbling of the engine in my ears, thanks to the HyperSense technology integrated into the headset. This is one of my favourite things about the Kaira Pro. I love the additional feedback that the HyperSense technology provides, it draws me further into the game, increasing the immersion. If there’s one thing I like about gaming, it’s immersion.

According to Razer, HyperSense “is a form of dynamic intelligent haptics that deliver natural, lifelike vibrations while also providing accurate positional information in games”. This was certainly the case when I played Fortnite, tracking opposing player’s footsteps became easier as I was getting subtle vibrations if the player was further away and vice versa.

In addition to the HyperSense technology inside, 3D audio compatibility makes the Kaira Pro a standout entry into the gaming headset market. I love the 3D Audio integration that the PS5 offers and having a headset that employs it is a great advantage to have in-game. Not only does it deliver awesome sound quality, but after setting it up, it will give you audio feedback on if an enemy is above or below you, for example.

Sound quality is second-to-none with the Kaira Pro. Razer Triforce Titanium 50 mm Drivers help keep the sound rich and full by being able to tune highs, mids, and lows separately. I experienced sound fully, never missing a single note in the score, enemy footsteps, or word in dialogue. I finally heard games as they were meant to be heard, especially Gran Turismo 7 and Elden Ring.

As for the microphone on the Kaira Pro, it offers a unidirectional Supercardioid Mic that is detachable for those times you are playing solo. A greater focus on noise rejection from areas behind and to the side means that ambient noises in the room aren’t picked up by the mic. Even a gaming partner a couple of feet away to the side is not picked up with any sense of clarity. This is a high-quality mic for a high-quality headset, and I love it. The mic arm is flexible and bendable to place anywhere you want, and it stays there with ease.

There are a couple of features from the Kaira that have carried over to the Kaira Pro, chief among them being Razer SmartSwitch. As I outlined in my Razer Kaira review, the SmartSwitch feature allows the headset to be connected to your mobile phone as well as the console so that you can switch between phone calls and the game audio, should the need arise. It also features a Do Not Disturb Mode that can be toggled on and off in the Razer Audio app so that incoming calls are blocked while wearing the headset. A quick press of the dedicated SmartSwitch button, the headset switches between the HyperSense Wireless and Bluetooth audio sources.

The Razer Kaira Pro has integrated RGB lighting on the earcaps, because why not? What I like about these RGB lights, however, is how understated they are. It’s only the Razer logo on either earcap, and the light colour can be adjusted in the Chroma RGB app. Generally, RGB lighting is very hit-and-miss for me, but the Kaira Pro is a hit.

When you talk about RGB lighting on a wireless device, you have to talk about battery life. The Kaira Pro offers a 50-hour battery life when not using the RGB lighting and Haptics. That same battery life drops by 60% to around 20 hours with the RGB Lighting and Haptics enabled. Still a very decent battery life, and, really, you can’t see the RGBs while using the headset, so I am OK with leaving them off to get a much better battery life.

On the Kaira Pro headset itself, there are a number of different buttons and switches. The SmartSwitch, HpyerSense, and mic buttons are all there to control those specific features, as well as the volume dial. None are difficult to find and are simple to use.

All-in-all, the Kaira Pro is a fantastic headset and will continue to be my go-to for a very long time. It has everything I want, and nothing I don’t. The only issue I have with the Kaira Pro is the price. Coming in at $249.99 CAD, it is a touch on the expensive side. I do believe that you get what you pay for, though, and the build quality and features of the Kaira Pro are good enough to warrant a price in that range, especially when it is this much of an improvement over its baby brother.