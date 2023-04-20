Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Earbuds Review

Xiaomi’s been making waves in the tech industry with a plethora of innovative tech, such as their highly praised Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone. Not one to rest on its laurels, the company has ventured into the realm of smartwatches and, now, premium earbuds. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro looks to push wireless audio forward with their sophisticated design, cutting-edge noise cancellation, and impressive battery life. But with a staggering $240 price tag, are these high-end earbuds worth it?

Design and Comfort: Elegance Meets Ergonomics

Taking cues from the iconic AirPods, the Buds 4 Pro earbuds sport a chic stem design that’s strikingly similar to their predecessor, the 3T Pro. These stylish buds are meticulously crafted to deliver optimum comfort and stability, ensuring a snug fit for users during various activities — from laid-back listening sessions to heart-pumping workouts.

Weighing next to nothing, the Buds 4 Pro earbuds are so comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. It’s only when the music starts playing that you’re reminded of the powerful audio these compact earbuds deliver. The Buds 4 Pro brings the standard array of customization options you would expect from wireless earbuds. From interchangeable rubber ear tips (available in small, medium, and large sizes) to two striking colours: cosmic Star Gold and enigmatic Space Black, you should be able to get the Buds 4 Pro feeling like your very own. We tested the Star Gold variant, and it looked nothing short of stunning, even when out and about.

The capsule-shaped charging case complements the sleek design with a premium finish and accents, giving it a top-shelf appearance. Practicality is prioritized, as the earbuds are easily accessible and secured by strong magnets. Although the case feels lighter and less sturdy than one would expect from such high-end headphones, it still keeps everything in place and protects the earbuds from scuffs and scratches.

“On a single charge, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro delivers an astounding nine hours of playback.”

The charging case for the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro supports both USB-C and Qi wireless charging, ensuring your earbuds are always charged and ready to go. On a single charge, the Buds 4 Pro delivers an astounding nine hours of playback. When combined with the charging case, you get a whopping 38 hours of total listening time — easily outperforming many competitors in the market.

Need a quick top-up? A five-minute charge gives you up to three hours of playback, while a 30-minute charge fully replenishes the earbuds. With such versatile charging options and extended battery life, the Buds 4 Pro is a top choice for audiophiles seeking convenience and performance in a premium package.

Performance: Hit or Miss?

Inspired by Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Buds 4 Pro feature force sensors on their stems, allowing users to effortlessly navigate through commands like play, pause, skip, and adjust volume with gentle squeezes. This intuitive control method is further enhanced by easy access to voice assistants and noise-cancellation modes.

To unlock the full potential of the earbuds, you’ll need to use the Xiaomi Earbuds app, which offers six manual ANC modes and three manual transparency modes. However, Apple users should note that the app is exclusive to Google Play, so they’ll miss out on these customizable features, taking away many of the best aspects of the Buds 4 Pro.

“The Buds 4 Pro earbuds truly excel in noise cancellation, effectively blocking out unwanted ambient noise and creating a more immersive listening experience.”

Equipped with Xiaomi’s second-generation 11mm ultra-dynamic dual-magnet driver, the Buds 4 Pro earbuds promise an immersive sound experience. But do they live up to the hype? While the sound quality is robust, it falls short when compared to other options in this price range. The bass can be overpowering at times, lacking the nuance and texture of alternatives like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3. Additionally, complex mixes can sometimes sound disjointed, detracting from the overall listening experience.

However, the Buds 4 Pro shine when it comes to podcasts, offering crystal-clear audio and impressive attention to detail. Electronica tracks also sound fantastic, with each arrangement delivered with remarkable depth and clarity. On the other hand, some pop songs may not sound as balanced, with musical arrangements occasionally overpowering the vocals. These instances are relatively rare, and most streaming services provide a clear and robust soundstage that should please all but the most discerning audiophile.

Noise Cancelling: A Sound Investment

The Buds 4 Pro earbuds truly excel in noise cancellation, effectively blocking out unwanted ambient noise and creating a more immersive listening experience. While they may not quite match the near-silent performance of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, they still perform admirably in a variety of environments.

Being a magazine publisher, we have some loud equipment on site. I used the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro while working, and they managed the impossible and made it possible to focus. I imagine this would be even better when using them on a plane or in a public space, performing their job while never taking away the quality of the music or audio. Whether you’re trying to drown out office chatter or traffic noise, the Buds 4 Pro rise to the occasion, allowing your music to take center stage and providing a distraction-free audio experience.

Worth the Investment or Overpriced Gimmick?

Considering their price point, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro earbuds have their fair share of drawbacks. Their sound performance falls short when compared to other options in this price range. Apple users should also be aware of the lack of compatibility with the Xiaomi Earbuds app, which means they’ll miss out on key features.

Despite these shortcomings, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro earbuds deliver an overall impressive package. They boast a solid build, exceptional battery life, and commendable noise cancellation. However, their high price tag and minor audio issues make them somewhat overpriced compared to similar products. If Xiaomi can address these issues, the Buds 4 Pro could easily become the top choice for Android users.

For now, potential buyers should weigh the pros and cons before making a purchase. With so many other options available at a lower price point, it’s essential to consider whether the premium features of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro are worth the extra investment.