Empire of Sin Review

Empire of Sin – Paradox Interactive

It’s been a while since I’ve experienced the depths of organized crime in video game form, so I was initially excited to see the launch trailer for Empire of Sin. I was excited of the prospect of exploring the nuanced “business” of organized crime while engaging in the methodic thrill of turn-based combat. Sadly, much like Fredo, Empire of Sin went against the family, and broke my heart.

I know this review comes quite a while after Empire of Sin released, and honestly that’s as much the game’s fault as it is mine—the game is such a forgettable experience that I LITERALLY forgot to review it. Honestly, I don’t even have that much to say about it: Empire of Sin is just a bad game. I knew it was off to a bad start when the game opens, after you choose your character, with a “sit down” meeting between your boss and the Mayor of Chicago. Now dialogue events are common in most tactical RPGs, however these events have almost no depth, as there’s only ever three options to choose from, one of which will immediately end the conversation and initiate combat.

But what’s worse is how you quickly learn that nothing said in these “conversations,” has any real meaning, as there’s only three ways they will ever play out: either you form an alliance, initiate a fight, which will lead to a takeover; or walk away from the table. It’s depressingly hollow for a game that, theoretically, should give you so many options to cut deals, sway or intimidate your opponents, and create moments that could help or hinder you in the future—much like Mass Effect.