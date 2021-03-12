Empire of Sin Review

Growing up in an Italian household, the ideologies of the mafia were always prevalent—it usually is between all Italian youths who watched The Godfather, Goodfellas and Scarface for the first time. Things like, never taking sides against the family, never snitching on your friends, and the difference between keeping things personal or business; were always part of our lexicon.
Much like my dreams of bank robbery, being in the mafia was always a fantasy that I wished I could achieve without the possibility of getting gunned down, or going to jail. This is where the magic of video games came in, and games like Grand Theft Auto or Mafia allowed me to live out my gangster dreams from the comfort of my living room.