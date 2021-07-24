Hyperx Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset Review

I find it extremely difficult to find a headset that properly suits my needs. I’m petite, so most headsets barely fit in their smallest settings, and after prolonged use I end up with a sore neck or headache because it’s so heavy on my head. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming headset is the first one I’ve found that eases my gaming pains!

I won’t lie, the reason I ended up with the Cloud Stinger is because we were checking out its new pink colourway. I’m very quick to jump on everything colourful—I always prefer it to the everyday black and grey office gear! But to my surprise, the headset was not only fun and bright, but as comfortable as can be. It weighs in at 275 grams, meaning I don’t feel the top of the headset pulling down on my head while I game. With most headsets, I would find myself with a headache every time I wore one, but I am a few weeks in with the Cloud Stinger with no issues.

The weight isn’t the only thing that makes this headset comfortable. The ear cups have a 90-degree tilt, so they sit right where I need them while I play. The tilt allows the cups to form against my ears, blocking out additional sound and keeping in any audio I am playing. They are covered in light memory foam padding that I find very soft and breathable. The same padding is found along the top, cushioning the band. I’ve never worn a headset THIS comfortable.

“I’ve never worn a headset THIS comfortable. “

For those who are a little more technically inclined, the Cloud Stinger has an 18-23000Hz frequency response with stereo sound. It connects via a 3.5 mm cable which works on my PC and any standard audio jack on my console controllers. The headset has onboard audio controls that adjust easily with a small slider that is very responsive. The driver is dynamic, 50 mm with neodymium magnets with 30 Ω impedance.

The Cloud Stinger features an electret condenser microphone that is noise-canceling and unidirectional. The microphone has a sensitivity of -40 dBV and a frequency response of 50Hz~18,000Hz.

The details are all well and good, but what does that mean for me? The quality of the headset itself ALMOST matched its comfort. At first, I thought the headset sounded great, but when I switched back and forth to my SteelSeries Siberia 800, or even my Razer Kraken headset, I realized that the Stinger is a bit more tinny. The sound seems to lack the deeper tones of a higher quality device. I wasn’t in need of it, but it was definitely noticeable.

“The HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming headset is the perfect weight and size to jump from mom, to dad, to kid! “

The microphone was responsive, and I always enjoy a mic that flips up to mute. The people on the other end of my mic could hear most of what was going on around me though, and with two kids, there is always noise. I’m not sure if I’ve found the perfect mic to tune out my chaotic household, but unfortunately this one didn’t do it either.

I think what I liked best about this headset was that it could be used by the whole family. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming headset is the perfect weight and size to jump from mom, to dad, to kid! My son often complains that his gaming headsets hurt his head too, which makes sense because they aren’t usually designed for tiny humans. I often find him grabbing for the Stinger, pink and all—it’s now his headset of choice too!

The HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset is comfortable, stylish and has quality features that would be sufficient for most regular gamers. Bundle all of that up with its $69.99 USD price tag and you really can’t go wrong. I think it may even be the headset to beat in that price range. The Cloud Stinger in black or pink will be perfect for every member of your gaming family, big or small!