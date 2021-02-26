Elementor Header #230880

Tom & Jerry (2021) Review

All slap, no stick

Tom & Jerry (2021) Review 1
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Score: 4.5 / 10

Seeing “Tim Story” on a poster can scare some people away from a film. There’s a certain charm to a few of his projects, but a lot of that can be chalked up to the charismatic casts within. Having two cartoons that barely talk isn’t a great way to hide that.

Tom & Jerry, in one of the most bizarre IP revivals yet, mostly falls flat in serving anyone: aging fans of the classics, or younger newcomers. In this world cartoons kind of just…exist, and not a lot of thought goes into what that might entail.

Tom & Jerry (2021) Review 2

Final Thoughts:

With a distinct lack of Tom & Jerry charm, this film misses its chance to be a modern day Roger Rabbit.
Chris Carter

Chris Carter
All Articles
Auto Draft 473

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Director(s): Tim Story
Cast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Running Time: 101

Must Read

MORE FROM Chris Carter

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram